More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Israel slams South Korea leader over Holocaust remark

Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for comments that it said trivialized the Jewish genocide and spread false claims about Israeli forces.

Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel slams South Korea leader over Holocaust remark

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at Yeongbingwan of Blue House on Jan. 21, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by Ahn Young-Joon - Pool/Getty Images.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at Yeongbingwan of Blue House on Jan. 21, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by Ahn Young-Joon/Pool/Getty Images.
Photo by Ahn Young-Joon/Pool/Getty Images.
( Apr. 12, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Foreign Ministry sharply criticized South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Friday for comments it said trivialized the Holocaust and spread misinformation about Israeli forces.

In a post on X that drew more than 9 million views, the ministry said Lee’s remarks, “including the trivialization of the massacre of Jews on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel,” were “unacceptable and warrant strong condemnation.” Yom HaShoah will be observed in Israel from Monday evening through Tuesday.

Lee had referenced a 2024 video falsely alleged to show Israeli soldiers abusing a Palestinian boy, calling the incident akin to the “Jewish massacre or wartime killings.” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the clip came from a disinformation account and that the event had been investigated two years ago.

“President Lee Jae Myung, for some strange reason, chose to dig up a story from 2024 and to cite a fake account that falsely presented it as a current event. This account is notorious for spreading anti-Israeli disinformation and falsehoods about Israel. The event discussed occurred during an operation against terrorists, at a time when Israeli soldiers were facing direct and immediate threats to their lives. The event was thoroughly investigated and addressed two years ago,” the ministry wrote.

The ministry rebuked Lee for failing to condemn recent Iranian and Hezbollah attacks on Israelis.

“Yet we have not heard a single word from the President about the terrorists who were at the center of this event. Nor have we heard a word from the President regarding the recent Iranian and Hezbollah terror attacks against Israeli citizens,” the post stated.

The ministry ended its post with this sentence: “Mr. President, it’s always better to check before posting.”

Holocaust
JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
An armed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 15, 2025. Photo by Moiz Salhi/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Hamas reps to meet Egyptian negotiators in Cairo
Talks will focus on the implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Feb. 11, 2026. Photo by Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli leaders slam Erdoğan after Turkish prosecutors file ‘war crime’ charges against them
Israel “will continue to fight Iran’s terror regime and its proxies, unlike Erdogan,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and committee head MK Zvika Fogel attend a National Security committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament on March 24, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu rejects calls to oust Ben-Gvir
The Israeli premier told the country’s High Court that demands to remove the national security minister are unconstitutional.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli air defenses intercept rockets launched by Iranian-backed Hezbollah from Lebanon, as seen in northern Israel, April 11, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel cancels school in Lebanon border towns ahead of expected escalation
The guidelines in the so-called “frontline areas” were also tightened to limit public gatherings to up to 50 people outdoors and 100 indoors.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers dismantle a bomb-making laboratory in the western Samaria city of Tulkarem, April 10, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF soldiers bust bomb-making lab in Samaria city of Tulkarem
The site contained over 110 pounds of explosive material and around 200 pipe bombs, according to the Israeli military.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton.
Israel News
Netanyahu vows continued action against Iran after ‘historic’ gains
“We still have more to do,” the premier said, speaking just hours before the U.S.-Iran talks collapsed.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Our Middle East
The hidden strategy behind Iran’s ceasefire the West overlooks
Apr. 12, 2026
 Dr. Dan Diker, Khaled Abu Toameh
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Ecuador departs and Chile arrives at the UN’s Palestinian Rights Committee
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
The West’s fifth column
Melanie Phillips