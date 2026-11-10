Israel warns Iran remains global threat, citing attacks in Europe

Israel’s Foreign Ministry warned on Tuesday that Iran remains a threat far beyond the Middle East, citing alleged Iranian cyberattacks in France and threats against U.S. military bases in Britain.

“Anyone who thought Iran was no longer a threat needs a serious reality check,” the ministry wrote on X. “Ignoring that threat won’t make it disappear. It will only make it more dangerous.”

The warning follows reports that U.S. military aircraft were relocated from bases in Britain over Iranian threats. According to The Wall Street Journal, the movements included aircraft stationed at RAF Mildenhall, while security was heightened at two American-operated bases in Britain.