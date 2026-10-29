Japan, NCAG meet online to discuss Gaza reconstruction

Japan and the U.S.-backed National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) held their first formal working-group meeting on Wednesday to coordinate reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip, according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

The online meeting brought together Japanese Ambassador for Gaza Rebuilding Assistance Takeshi Okubo and NCAG Chief Commissioner Ali Shaath, it said.

The NCAG welcomed Tokyo’s commitment to “translating the Gaza Recovery Program into concrete action,” describing the meeting as “productive and encouraging.”

Japanese officials reaffirmed their support for Gaza’s recovery and discussed potential areas of cooperation, but no new funding or specific reconstruction projects were announced.