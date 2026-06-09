Lebanon’s Aoun: Iranian interference is destroying country

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, in a two-part interview that aired on Friday and Monday, said that the regime in Tehran must honor his country’s sovereignty.

“We seek a good relationship with Iran based on mutual respect, not interference,” Aoun told CNN International‘s Christiane Amanpour. “You are not allowed to interfere in our internal affairs … our interests maybe do not coincide with your interests. The people of Lebanon are paying the price. The people of Lebanon are being killed; their houses and homes are being destroyed to serve your interests, not to serve the interests of the country. It’s about time to realize this reality.”

The former army chief, who assumed office in January 2025, continued his stern message to Tehran during the sit-down at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, saying that “other countries are trying to help us, but you are not trying to help us. You are destroying the country for the sake of your own interests.”

Aoun also urged Jerusalem to pursue diplomacy, saying that Israeli military action would not bring lasting security. “Do you want to live in perpetual war?” he asked. “We are ready to sit and talk. … It’s time for the power of reason to prevail over the reason of power.”

“Our people along the border are fed up with wars, but you need to show some willingness and commitment to end this war for the sake of both peoples on both sides of the border,” he said. “We are ready; we are willing; we are committed. Are you? If you are, let’s sit and talk. If not, we’ll never live in peace and safety and security.”

The Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah’s unprovoked cross-border attacks prompted the Israel Defense Forces to commit ground troops inside Lebanese territory to protect northern communities from the radical Shi’ite militia’s missile and drone fire.

“The Israelis, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Hezbollah ... have to understand that they are waging futile war. The strategy that they are following is short-sighted, counter-productive and, believe me, it will never lead to the desired outcome. ... [W]e have a great opportunity to end the state of hostility between Lebanon and Israel. We have a great opportunity for both the Lebanese and the Israeli people to live in safety and security. Both sides are fed up with war since 1948. This is a huge opportunity, so both sides have to choose—war or negotiation or diplomacy. ... the best way is through diplomacy.”

The Lebanese leader added that U.S. President Donald Trump is committed to Lebanon’s stability. “We are counting on him to end this conflict as soon as possible,” Aoun said.