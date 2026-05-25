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Paris mayor proposes honorary citizenship for Palestinians

Emmanuel Grégoire said he would present a proposal to grant honorary Paris citizenship to Palestinian civilians and journalists as an act of peace.

May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire speaks during the launch of a citizens’ convention on protecting children and their time at school at City Hall in Paris, May 18, 2026. Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images.
Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire speaks during the launch of a citizens’ convention on protecting children and their time at school at City Hall in Paris, May 18, 2026. Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images.
( May 25, 2026 / JNS )

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire announced last week that he intends to propose at the next Paris City Council meeting in June that honorary citizenship be granted to Palestinian civilians and journalists .

Grégoire described the move as an “act of peace” in an interview with Le Nouvel Obs, framing it as support for civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.

In a post on X, he referenced both the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks in Israel and the war in Gaza, calling them “two tragedies” and urging adherence to “law, peace, and humanity.”

He said the proposal, to be introduced alongside Paris council member Audrey Pulvar, follows similar symbolic actions by the city in support of Kyiv and Nagorno-Karabakh, and reflects backing for international law and a two-state solution.

Europe Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Gaza Strip
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