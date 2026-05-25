Paris mayor proposes honorary citizenship for Palestinians

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire announced last week that he intends to propose at the next Paris City Council meeting in June that honorary citizenship be granted to Palestinian civilians and journalists .

Grégoire described the move as an “act of peace” in an interview with Le Nouvel Obs, framing it as support for civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.

Le terrorisme du 7 octobre et ses 1200 morts. L'annihilation de Gaza et ses dizaines de milliers de civils tués, dont des milliers d'enfants. Deux tragédies. Une seule exigence : celle du droit, de la paix, et de l'humanité.@AudreyPulvar portera au prochain Conseil de Paris une… — Emmanuel Grégoire (@egregoire) May 21, 2026

In a post on X, he referenced both the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks in Israel and the war in Gaza, calling them “two tragedies” and urging adherence to “law, peace, and humanity.”

He said the proposal, to be introduced alongside Paris council member Audrey Pulvar, follows similar symbolic actions by the city in support of Kyiv and Nagorno-Karabakh, and reflects backing for international law and a two-state solution.