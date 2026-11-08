UKMTO: Tanker on fire off Oman, crew evacuated

A tanker caught fire about 15 kilometers (8 nautical miles) northwest of Khasab, Oman, on Saturday night, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday.

The UKMTO notice gave no cause for the fire but listed the incident as “suspicious activity.”

The crew was evacuated, according to military authorities cited by the British agency.

UKMTO advised vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity while authorities investigate.