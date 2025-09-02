Oct. 7 terrorist, Hamas deputy battalion chief killed in Gaza

( Sept. 2, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday announced the elimination of Taleb Sidqi Taleb Abu Atiwi, who served as a commander in Hamas’s Nukhba Force and infiltrated the Jewish state on Oct. 7, 2023.

His death came during joint operations by the IDF’s 99th Division and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) in the northern and central Gaza Strip over the past month, according to the IDF.

Dozens of terrorists involved in planning and executing attacks against Israeli troops were killed in the operations, according to the statement.

Among them was Ahmad Abu Daf, who served as a deputy battalion commander in Hamas’s Zeitoun Battalion and was responsible for orchestrating “dozens” ambushes and recruiting terror operatives.

In addition, Israeli Air Force aircraft destroyed Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad infrastructure in Shejaiya and Zeitoun that was used to advance terrorist operations against the Jewish state, the IDF noted.

“The IDF continues to operate in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel,” the statement concluded.

Israel’s armed forces have begun implementing the Aug. 8 decision to occupy Gaza City, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

Israel’s Channel 12 News cited sources familiar with the details saying Netanyahu was pushing forward with the all-out invasion, mainly due to pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has lost faith in the ceasefire talks.

Netanyahu on Aug. 14 outlined his parameters for ending the Gaza war.

The conditions for victory were listed as the disarmament of Hamas; the return of all 48 remaining hostages; the demilitarization of Gaza; Israeli security control; and establishing an alternative civilian administration.