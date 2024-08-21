More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

America’s ‘self-defeat’ in Afghanistan

Three years after the U.S. withdrawal, lessons should have been learned.

Clifford D. May
An illustrative image of American soldiers in Afghanistan. Source: DeepAI.
An illustrative image of American soldiers in Afghanistan. Source: DeepAI.
Clifford D. May
Clifford D. May Clifford D. May
Clifford D. May is the founder and president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a columnist for The Washington Times and host of the “Foreign Podicy” podcast.
(Aug. 21, 2024 / The Washington Times)

When World War II ended—not in a “ceasefire” or a “responsible exit strategy” or a “peace deal” but with the unconditional surrender of America’s enemies—the United States determined to create a new world order.

That required the transformation of Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy and Imperial Japan into free and friendly nation-states.

That, in turn, required leaving American troops on their soil. They are still there. Given the aggressiveness of post-Soviet Russia and communist China, their continuing presence is as essential as ever.

In 2003, President George W. Bush toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. The justice of that regime change is beyond question. Its strategic wisdom, I will not relitigate today. I will argue that President Barack Obama’s withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Iraq in 2011 was a terrible mistake.

Members of Mr. Obama’s security cabinet had urged him to maintain a residual force to mount missions against both Sunni and Tehran-backed Shi’ite terrorist groups, and to provide what George Shultz called “the shadow of power” for American diplomats serving as honest brokers to Iraq’s fractious religious and ethnic factions.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden, however, was gung-ho about the bugout. Sent to Iraq to oversee it, he told Mr. Obama: “Thank you for giving me the chance to end this goddamn war!”

You know what happened next: Al-Qaeda in Iraq morphed into ISIS and Shi’ite militias loyal to the jihadi regime in Tehran were emboldened and empowered.

Less than three years later, Mr. Obama had to send American troops back to Iraq to battle ISIS, which had conquered a territory the size of Britain.

Iran’s rulers went on to fund and arm terrorist militias in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Gaza, Judea and Samaria.

President Biden entered the White House bound and determined to repeat in Afghanistan the policy that had failed in Iraq. He looked forward to delivering, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a speech congratulating himself for ending an “endless war.”

In fact, by Feb. 2021, there were fewer than 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Their mission was not combat but, since 2014, only anti-terrorist operations against Al-Qaeda, along with training, assisting and advising Afghan security forces battling the Taliban. About 8,000 NATO troops were providing additional support.

In June, Mr. Biden met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and told him: “The senseless violence has to stop. ... But we’re gonna stick with you. And we’re gonna do our best to see to it you have the tools you need.”

What happened next was predictable and predicted (including by yours truly).

On Aug. 15, 2021, Kabul fell to the Taliban.

On Aug. 26, amid a chaotic American evacuation from the capital, a suicide bomber killed at least 170 Afghan civilians and 13 members of the U.S. military—the first Americans killed in action since Feb. 2020 and the single largest loss of life of U.S. military personnel since 2011. The local branch of the Islamic State (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility.

The last American troops departed Afghanistan on Aug. 30, leaving behind billions of dollars’ worth of Humvees, helicopters and munitions, much of which the Taliban paraded last week as they celebrated the third anniversary since the American capitulation and the Taliban’s swift return to power.

Last year, the Biden administration released a short report defending the Afghanistan pullout. It stated, correctly, that Mr. Biden had inherited an ill-advised deal made with the Taliban by President Donald Trump. It asserted, incorrectly, that Mr. Biden’s hands were therefore tied.

In truth, the deal was conditions-based, the Taliban was not fulfilling its obligations and Mr. Biden had been reversing Mr. Trump’s policies since “day one” in the Oval Office.

Had lessons been learned from Iraq, a residual force of American and NATO troops would have stayed in Afghanistan to conduct counterterrorism operations, collect intelligence and better enable Afghan security forces.

Those forces would have continued to confine the Taliban to remote rural areas, preventing them from controlling urban centers.

Kabul could have remained what it had become since the U.S. intervention: A city where a new generation of Afghans were coming of age, women prominent among them, studying and working in relative safety and freedom.

The U.S. had also developed a major asset: Bagram Air Base. In the Indo-Pacific, a region teeming with terrorist groups, gathering intelligence only from “over the horizon” is a mug’s game.

And just east of Afghanistan lies a country with which the U.S. has serious national security concerns: the People’s Republic of China.

It’s true that, under both Republican and Democratic administrations, the U.S. did not fight the war in Afghanistan strategically. As Gen. H.R. McMaster (who now chairs the military center at my think tank) succinctly put it: “Persistent declarations of withdrawal across three administrations emboldened our enemies, sowed doubts among our allies, encouraged hedging behavior, perpetuated corruption and weakened state institutions.”

The result was what he calls “self-defeat,” which soon brought consequences elsewhere.

One year later, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent tanks and troops to conquer Ukraine.

Two years later, Hamas, a proxy of Tehran, invaded Israel and carried out a barbarous pogrom, followed within 24 hours by Hezbollah, Tehran’s Lebanon-based foreign legion, rocketing communities in northern Israel.

These wars are ongoing, with those who speak for President Biden repeating, like a mantra, that they oppose “escalation” and seek “ceasefires,” “responsible exit strategies” and “peace deals.”

America’s enemies get that and regard it as weakness, which fuels their aggression along with their never-ending demands for concessions.

By now, this lesson has been learned by all but the determinedly self-deluded. But that’s a significant and influential cohort in what is called—more hopefully than accurately—the “Washington foreign policy community.”

Originally published by the Washington Times.

Middle East Iran Hamas Hezbollah Asia
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a press briefing in Jerusalem on May 13, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Mladenov: Gaza tunnels could take decade to clear
The Board of Peace envoy said that Israel would not be required to withdraw from the Strip until Hamas disarms.
August 10, 2026 02:58 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David