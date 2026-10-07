Mamdani’s pretend war on Jew-hatred leaves Zionist Jews outside the law

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has rolled out a plan to fight antisemitism that never names Zionism and refuses to define anti-Jewish hate. City Hall wants applause for quoting the Talmud and spreading security dollars across houses of worship, but what it will not do is protect the majority of Jews who are being targeted in this city right now: Zionist Jews.

The plan’s silence is no accident. Rejection of Zionist Jews is overt Mamdani policy.

On his first day in office, Mamdani revoked the city’s use of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism. His new strategy unveils why he did it. Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, a Republican, has said the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism told her that Zionism was left out because it is a “political ideology.”

That claim is legally false. For Jews, Zionism is not a party platform. It is ancestry, peoplehood and, for millions, faith. A mayor who leaves those Jews unprotected is not fighting antisemitism. He is sorting Jews into those the city will defend and those it will not.

American law already does the work Mamdani refuses to do. I set that out in my PRIZE framework, which maps five living forms of Jewish identity onto the protected classes that federal, New York State and New York City law already recognize. A Jew may belong to one of these groups or to all five. None of them depend on liking the Israeli government.

P is Practiced Judaism: observant faith, protected as religion and creed.

I is Israeli nationality, protected as national origin.

E is Ethnic Jewish identity: peoplehood and ancestry, protected as race, ethnicity and national origin. Those three matter.

The two (R and Z) Mamdani is determined to erase matter more in 2026 New York.

R is Religious Zionism. These are Jews whose connection to the Land of Israel is an article of faith: covenant, prayer toward Jerusalem, the holiness of the land in Torah and liturgy. You can find them in Orthodox, Conservative and other communities. Their Zionism is not a talking point. It is religion.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bars employment discrimination because of religion. Title VI bars national-origin and race discrimination in federally funded schools, including New York City’s. New York Executive Law § 296 bars discrimination because of creed. The New York City Human Rights Law, Administrative Code § 8-107, does the same for creed and religion in employment, housing, public accommodations and city services, and § 8-107(3) requires accommodation of religious practice.

A city strategy that treats religious attachment to Zion as “politics” tells agencies to ignore creed discrimination when the creed is Jewish and Zionist.

Z is Zionist as an ethnic identity. These are Jews, religious or secular, whose peoplehood is bound up with shared history, culture and ancestry in the Land of Israel and its people. That is ethnicity and ancestry, not a vote for a prime minister.

Federal courts have long treated Jews as a protected racial and ethnic group. State law is explicit: Executive Law § 292(8) says “national origin” includes “ancestry,” and the State Division of Human Rights reads that protection to cover ethnicity. The City Human Rights Law says the same in § 8-102: “national origin” includes “ancestry.” The city’s own guidance covers birthplace, culture and ethnic identity. Title VI and Title VII cover the same ground. Targeting a Jew as a “Zionist” to exclude him from a campus club, workplace affinity group, union or city program is national-origin and ethnic discrimination under the laws of this country, New York State, and New York City.

Yet Mamdani’s plan invests millions while grotesquely insisting that “those” Jews are not covered.

That is not neutrality. New York City Human Rights Law binds the city itself. So does State Human Rights Law. So does Title VI wherever city schools take federal money. When City Hall writes an official antisemitism strategy that withholds recognition from Religious Zionist and Zionist-ethnic Jews, it instructs investigators, principals and agency counsel to treat the dominant form of post-Oct. 7 Jew-hatred as a debate they need not police.

Selective enforcement of civil-rights law, drawn along a line that tracks creed and ancestry, is itself discrimination. A mayor may criticize an Israeli government. He may not announce that Jews whose identity runs through Zion will not be treated as members of the classes his own statutes protect.

Jews are about 12% of New York City and roughly half the victims of its reported hate crimes. The people driving that violence are not confused about what a Zionist is. Mamdani’s document is. Quoting scripture while carving Zionist Jews out of a protected class is a pretend campaign against hate. It is also a refusal to follow the law of the city Mamdani governs.