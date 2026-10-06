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Christians plant millions of Israeli flags in 14 countries ahead of Oct. 7

More than 1,000 Christian leaders and influencers from 117 countries arrived in Israel on Monday for the annual Friends of Zion Ambassador Summit.

JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar (left) speaks with George Deek, special envoy to the Christian world (date unknown). Credit: Courtesy of Israel's Foreign Ministry.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar (left) speaks with George Deek, special envoy to the Christian world (date unknown). Credit: Courtesy of Israel’s Foreign Ministry.
(Oct. 6, 2026 / JNS)

More than 5.2 million Israeli flags are being planted worldwide to remember the victims of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews said on Monday. The initiative also seeks to strengthen ties between Israel and Christian communities around the world.

The Flags of Fellowship campaign runs Oct. 2-11 and involves 4,375 churches, synagogues and other organizations, up from 1,300 last year, the NGO said.

More than 1,775 churches in 12 countries outside the United States and Canada are taking part, including in Australia, England, Kenya, South Africa, India and the United Arab Emirates.

George Deek, Israel’s special envoy to the Christian world, on Monday hailed the campaign as “a powerful reminder that friendship can speak louder than hatred.”

“To our Christian friends around the world: thank you for standing with Israel,” Deek wrote on X.

More than 1,000 Christian leaders and influencers from 117 countries arrived in Israel on Monday for the annual Friends of Zion Ambassador Summit, which is scheduled to run through Oct. 11.

The summit, founded by American Christian evangelist Mike Evans, is being held for the second consecutive year in cooperation with Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Friends of Zion said in a press release.

Some 300 of the participants are aged 18 to 29, the organization noted.

Evans said he wants young Christian leaders to “see Israel for themselves, hear directly from those whose lives were changed forever on October 7,” when Hamas terrorists invaded the Jewish state and murdered some 1,200 people.

“We are bringing together a new generation of leaders alongside experienced voices to bear witness, to remember and to strengthen the bonds between Israel and Christian communities around the world,” stated Evans.

At the summit, participants will hear from released hostages, survivors of the Oct. 7 massacre and bereaved families. During the week, they will meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, among other officials.

After the conference, participants are expected to serve as Friends of Zion ambassadors in their communities.

Deek said the event “carries a powerful message: Israel does not stand alone.”

“The bond between Israel and Christians around the world must be built on truth, courage and a shared determination to confront antisemitism and hatred wherever they appear,” he added.

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