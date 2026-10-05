‘An entire nation bows its head and mourns': Israel marks memorial day for Oct. 7

Israeli President Isaac Herzog opened the national day of remembrance for Oct. 7, 2023, by lowering the Israeli flag to half-mast at 6:29 a.m.—the exact minute the attack began—at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

He said that the flag-lowering was “a sign of remembrance and honor for the murdered and the fallen in the terror attack of Oct. 7 and the ‘Swords of Iron’ War,” adding in an X post that Israel remembers “the women, the men, the children, the infants, the elderly, the civilians and the soldiers who were murdered and fell in the terror attack and war.”

“On this day, we also salute everyone who was wounded in body and soul and bear the wounds of Oct. 7 and the war—even in these days,” his statement concluded.

בשעה 6:29 ביום הזיכרון הלאומי לאירועי שבעה באוקטובר, הורדנו את דגל ישראל בבית הנשיא לחצי התורן, כאות זיכרון וכבוד לנרצחים ולחללי מתקפת הטרור ב-7 באוקטובר ומלחמת ״חרבות ברזל״.



נזכור את הנשים, הגברים, הילדים, הפעוטות, הקשישים, האזרחים והחיילים שנרצחו ונפלו במתקפת הטרור בשבעה… pic.twitter.com/L6N6rEBe2r — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 5, 2026

Flags at the Knesset were also lowered to half-staff at 6:29 a.m. in an official ceremony attended by senior parliamentary leadership, who laid wreaths at the plaza’s monuments commemorating fallen soldiers and victims of hostile acts.

The National Remembrance Day for the October 7 Disaster and Swords of Iron War is officially observed annually on the Hebrew date of Tishrei 24 (shifting to the 25th if it falls on Shabbat), which corresponds this year to Monday, Oct. 5, marking three years since the 2023 attacks.

The day is dedicated to mourning those murdered in the massacres and fallen during the Swords of Iron war, alongside honoring those injured in body and soul.

הורדו דגלי הלאום לחצי התורן | ציון יום הזיכרון הלאומי לשבעה באוקטובר ומלחמת התקומה בכנסת@AmirOhana pic.twitter.com/eGl5ahICn8 — הכנסת - The Knesset (@KnessetIL) October 5, 2026

Later on Monday, Herzog was scheduled to address state memorial ceremonies on Mount Herzl honoring fallen soldiers and terror victims, followed by hosting “Salon Otef” at the President’s Residence focusing on the story of Omri and Lishay Miran. Miran was freed and reunited with his wife, Lishay Miran-Lavi, and their two daughters in October 2025 after enduring more than two years in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu to attend Mount Herzl state ceremonies

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled on Monday to attend back-to-back state memorial services on Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl.

At 11 a.m., the premier will attend the state memorial ceremony in the Great Leaders of the Nation section honoring members of the Israel Defense Forces and security services who fell during the war. Later in the afternoon, at 2 p.m., Netanyahu will participate in the state ceremony on Mount Herzl dedicated to the victims of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks and honoring acts of heroism.

IDF chief: ‘An entire nation bows its head and mourns’

The IDF’s General Staff Forum held a memorial ceremony and a minute of silence at 6:29 a.m. on Monday at the Zikim base near the Gaza border, marking exactly three years since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

“Today, three years later, an entire nation bows its head and mourns,” Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said in a military order issued on the occasion of Israel’s national memorial day for the deadliest single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

יום הזיכרון הלאומי לאירועי ה-7 באוקטובר: פורום המטה הכללי קיים מעמד זיכרון ודקת דומייה ב-06:29 בבסיס זיקים pic.twitter.com/bNnoOBv6S2 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 5, 2026

According to the Law for the Remembrance of the Massacre and Commemorating the Heroism on the 22nd of Tishrei, Simchat Torah—October 7, the annual commemoration is held two days after Simchat Torah. The cross-border assault, in which Gazan terrorists murdered some 1,200 people, wounded thousands and kidnapped 251, took place on that holiday in 2023.

“The IDF failed in its most important mission to protect the civilians of the State of Israel,” Zamir wrote on Monday.

“In the wheat fields, in the orchards, in the homes of the kibbutzim, and in the cities of the western Negev, in the places where roots of life and settlement had been planted, the enemy sowed fire, destruction, and ruin. Roads that connected communities became combat routes. Our fields became battlefields, and family homes became sites of massacre and abduction,” the military chief said.

He stressed the IDF’s duty “to investigate and ensure that the lessons are implemented, so that we may be more worthy of the trust the people have placed in us.”

Zamir also praised the conscripts, reservists and civilian employees who answered the call on Oct. 7. Since that day, he said, the IDF has “fought in arenas near and far, defended communities and borders, struck our enemies and dismantled capabilities that threatened Israeli civilians.”

“We rescued and returned hostages, changed, and developed new ways to confront threats,” the chief of staff continued.

“This is the spirit of victory, the spirit our enemies will never be able to break,” he added.

Israel marks 1,318 slain security personnel since Oct. 7

Israel’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday that 1,318 members of Israel’s security forces have been added to the nation’s official roll of slain personnel since Oct. 7, 2023.

The total includes Israel Defense Forces soldiers, Israel Police officers, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) personnel, Israel Prison Service and Fire and Rescue Authority members, civilian security coordinators and members of civilian rapid-response squads.

שלוש שנים ל"מלחמת התקומה" - משרד הביטחון מפרסם את מניין הנופלים במלחמה: 1,318 חללי מערכות ישראל נפלו מאז 7.10.2023.



מעל 7,150 בני משפחה נוספו למשפחת השכול, בהם 2,143 הורים שכולים, 355 אלמנות, 880 יתומים ו-3,772 אחים ואחיות שכולים.



להמשך: https://t.co/2eBD5Ib62x pic.twitter.com/BmPYp2Vi7n — משרד הביטחון (@MoDIsrael) October 4, 2026

More than 7,150 people have joined Israel’s bereaved-family community during that period, including 2,143 parents, 355 widows, 880 orphans and 3,772 siblings, according to the ministry.

Separately, the National Insurance Institute said 1,029 civilians have been killed in terrorist attacks since Oct. 7, 2023, excluding security personnel and members of local rapid-response squads. The civilian toll includes 668 men, 361 women, 88 foreign nationals, and 63 children under age 18.

The institute said it has been treating 87,286 additional victims of hostile acts since Oct. 7, including 24 amputees. Of 43,004 civilians who filed hostile-act disability claims, 40,542 have had a disability determined: 34,955 for psychological injury, 3,208 for physical injury and 2,379 for combined physical and psychological injuries. The remaining claims are still before medical committees.

Of the civilians killed, 778 were murdered on Oct. 7 itself, including 70 foreign nationals. Another 251 were killed during the subsequent war period, including 18 foreign nationals.