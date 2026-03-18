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Anne Herzberg

Anne Herzberg is the Legal Advisor at NGO Monitor, a Jerusalem-based research institute.

Maccabi Football UK
Opinion
An NGO terror front led to the ‘No Jews Allowed’ football farce
The decision by local police was just a recent example of U.K. officials cooperating with terror-affiliated, anti-Western or violently antisemitic actors in making decisions.
Nov. 10, 2025
Anne Herzberg
The International Court of Justice courtroom at The Hague. Photo by Ankor Light/Shutterstock.
Opinion
NGO Gaza lawsuits exploit Western courts and help Hamas
Jan. 10, 2024
Anne Herzberg
Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnès Callamard at a press conference in eastern Jerusalem, Feb. 1, 2022. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
Amnesty’s apartheid lies abet global anti-Semitism
Feb. 8, 2022
Anne Herzberg
U.N. Human Rights Council
Opinion
New details on the UN BDS blacklist
“Many, many” pro-boycott NGOs and activists were involved in the creation of the U.N. database, and the international body did not investigate any of the targeted companies, says BDS activist.
Sep. 14, 2020
Anne Herzberg