Israelis increasingly identify with Middle East as attitudes toward Europe decline

Three years after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks and the conflicts that followed, Israelis are increasingly likely to view their country as Middle Eastern rather than European and are growing more skeptical of Europe, according to a new survey.

The findings offer a snapshot of how the security crisis has reshaped Israelis’ perceptions of their place in the world, as well as their views of Jewish safety and Israel’s relationships with European countries.

The 2026 Hebrew University-European Forum Barometer, led by Professor Gisela Dachs, surveyed Israelis and residents of Germany, France, Great Britain and Poland about their perceptions of one another.

Among Israeli respondents, 42% described Israel as more like a Middle Eastern country, compared with 18% who said it was more European. The shift was particularly pronounced among Israeli Arabs, among whom the share identifying Israel as more Middle Eastern has more than tripled since 2022.

The findings come as Israel’s relations with Europe have become increasingly strained over the war against Hamas in Gaza, European criticism of Israeli policies and disagreements over Israel’s security and the future of the Middle East.

The survey also found a significant gap between Israelis and Europeans over perceptions of Jewish safety. A substantial majority of Israeli respondents said Israel is safer for Jews than Europe, while European respondents were more divided. Among the European countries surveyed, Poland had the highest share of respondents who said Israel is safer for Jews, at 35%.

The finding comes amid heightened security concerns in Israel since the Oct. 7 attacks, when Hamas-led terrorists killed about 1,200 people and abducted 251 others.

At the same time, Israelis are becoming more skeptical of the European Union. Compared with 2024, a larger share of Israeli respondents disagreed with the statement that “the E.U. is, in general, a success,” particularly among Jewish Israelis.

The survey also points to a pragmatic approach among Jewish Israelis toward Europe’s political right. As in 2024, many Jewish Israeli respondents said Israel should maintain ties with European far-right parties if those parties support Israel. In Germany, fewer respondents than in 2024 viewed the rise of the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, as a dangerous development.

Germany remained the European country most often viewed by Israelis as a friend of Israel, followed by Hungary. The Netherlands, however, saw a sharp decline in its standing and is now among the European countries Israelis view as least friendly.

France and Spain were the European countries most frequently identified by Israeli respondents as antisemitic.

The survey also found that 67% of Jewish Israelis believe present-day Germany is a “different Germany” from the country that existed before 1945, down from 75% in 2024.

“The Barometer captures a moment of profound reassessment,” Dachs said. “Three years after October 7, Israelis are not only rethinking questions of security and identity, but also their relationship to Europe and the political forces shaping it.”

The survey included 1,003 Israeli respondents and 1,000 respondents in each of the four European countries. European fieldwork was conducted in June and July 2026, while the Israeli survey was conducted in May. The survey had a sampling error of 3.1 percentage points.