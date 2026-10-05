Israeli FM to JNS: Abraham Accords won’t be harmed by flydubai attack

The Sept. 30 terrorist attack aboard flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv will not damage the Abraham Accords, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told JNS on Sunday.

Speaking on “Tov LaYehudim,” JNS’s Hebrew-language podcast, Sa’ar said he had twice spoken by phone with the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates since the incident.

The determination to strengthen bilateral ties “exists not only on our side,” Jerusalem’s top diplomat said. “It also exists on theirs.”

Sa’ar called the effort to crash the plane carrying 174 passengers “first and foremost” an attempt to murder Israelis. However, because the flight took off from Dubai, it was also an act “directed against the United Arab Emirates,” he stressed.

Sa’ar said he expects the UAE to again serve as a travel hub for Israelis once the details of the incident become clearer and new security arrangements are put in place.

“There were gaps here that need to be learned from,” he added.

The full interview with Sa’ar is set to be published on Monday.