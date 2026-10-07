NYC Council hosts Oct. 7 survivor Shalev Biton, rescuer Yunis Alkarnawi at City Hall

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, and fellow council Jewish Caucus members Eric Dinowitz (chair), Lynn Schulman (vice chair) and Harvey Epstein host Oct. 7 survivor Shalev Biton and his rescuer Yunis Alkarnawi at City Hall for a meeting in partnership with UJA-Federation of NY, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: New York City Council.

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, and fellow council Jewish Caucus members Eric Dinowitz (chair), Lynn Schulman (vice chair) and Harvey Epstein host Oct. 7 survivor Shalev Biton and his rescuer Yunis Alkarnawi at City Hall for a meeting in partnership with UJA-Federation of NY, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: New York City Council.

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, and fellow council Jewish Caucus members Eric Dinowitz (chair), Lynn Schulman (vice chair) and Harvey Epstein host Oct. 7 survivor Shalev Biton and his rescuer Yunis Alkarnawi at City Hall for a meeting in partnership with UJA-Federation of NY, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: New York City Council.

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, and fellow council Jewish Caucus members Eric Dinowitz (chair), Lynn Schulman (vice chair) and Harvey Epstein host Oct. 7 survivor Shalev Biton and his rescuer Yunis Alkarnawi at City Hall for a meeting in partnership with UJA-Federation of NY, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: New York City Council.

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, and fellow council Jewish Caucus members Eric Dinowitz (chair), Lynn Schulman (vice chair) and Harvey Epstein host Oct. 7 survivor Shalev Biton and his rescuer Yunis Alkarnawi at City Hall for a meeting in partnership with UJA-Federation of NY, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: New York City Council.

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, and fellow council Jewish Caucus members Eric Dinowitz (chair), Lynn Schulman (vice chair) and Harvey Epstein host Oct. 7 survivor Shalev Biton and his rescuer Yunis Alkarnawi at City Hall for a meeting in partnership with UJA-Federation of NY, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: New York City Council.

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, and fellow council Jewish Caucus members Eric Dinowitz (chair), Lynn Schulman (vice chair) and Harvey Epstein host Oct. 7 survivor Shalev Biton and his rescuer Yunis Alkarnawi at City Hall for a meeting in partnership with UJA-Federation of NY, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: New York City Council.

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, and fellow council Jewish Caucus members Eric Dinowitz (chair), Lynn Schulman (vice chair) and Harvey Epstein host Oct. 7 survivor Shalev Biton and his rescuer Yunis Alkarnawi at City Hall for a meeting in partnership with UJA-Federation of NY, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: New York City Council.

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, and fellow council Jewish Caucus members Eric Dinowitz (chair), Lynn Schulman (vice chair) and Harvey Epstein host Oct. 7 survivor Shalev Biton and his rescuer Yunis Alkarnawi at City Hall for a meeting in partnership with UJA-Federation of NY, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: New York City Council.

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, and fellow council Jewish Caucus members Eric Dinowitz (chair), Lynn Schulman (vice chair) and Harvey Epstein host Oct. 7 survivor Shalev Biton and his rescuer Yunis Alkarnawi at City Hall for a meeting in partnership with UJA-Federation of NY, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: New York City Council.

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, and fellow council Jewish Caucus members Eric Dinowitz (chair), Lynn Schulman (vice chair) and Harvey Epstein host Oct. 7 survivor Shalev Biton and his rescuer Yunis Alkarnawi at City Hall for a meeting in partnership with UJA-Federation of NY, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: New York City Council.

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, and fellow council Jewish Caucus members Eric Dinowitz (chair), Lynn Schulman (vice chair) and Harvey Epstein host Oct. 7 survivor Shalev Biton and his rescuer Yunis Alkarnawi at City Hall for a meeting in partnership with UJA-Federation of NY, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: New York City Council.

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, and fellow council Jewish Caucus members Eric Dinowitz (chair), Lynn Schulman (vice chair) and Harvey Epstein host Oct. 7 survivor Shalev Biton and his rescuer Yunis Alkarnawi at City Hall for a meeting in partnership with UJA-Federation of NY, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: New York City Council.

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, and fellow council Jewish Caucus members Eric Dinowitz (chair), Lynn Schulman (vice chair) and Harvey Epstein host Oct. 7 survivor Shalev Biton and his rescuer Yunis Alkarnawi at City Hall for a meeting in partnership with UJA-Federation of NY, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: New York City Council.

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, and fellow council Jewish Caucus members Eric Dinowitz (chair), Lynn Schulman (vice chair) and Harvey Epstein host Oct. 7 survivor Shalev Biton and his rescuer Yunis Alkarnawi at City Hall for a meeting in partnership with UJA-Federation of NY, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: New York City Council.

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, and fellow council Jewish Caucus members Eric Dinowitz (chair), Lynn Schulman (vice chair) and Harvey Epstein host Oct. 7 survivor Shalev Biton and his rescuer Yunis Alkarnawi at City Hall for a meeting in partnership with UJA-Federation of NY, Sept. 23, 2026. Credit: New York City Council.