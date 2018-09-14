More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Israel’s left as a jilted lover

The left in Israel is behaving like a person who cannot accept that the object of his love has chosen another in his stead.

Martin Sherman
Avi Gabbay, head of the Zionist Union alliance and the Labor Party, leads a Zionist Union meeting at the Israeli Knesset on Nov. 20, 2017. In the background is a photo of former Israeli prime minister and Labor leader Yitzhak Rabin. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Avi Gabbay, head of the Zionist Union alliance and the Labor Party, leads a Zionist Union meeting at the Israeli Knesset on Nov. 20, 2017. In the background is a photo of former Israeli prime minister and Labor leader Yitzhak Rabin. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Martin Sherman
Martin Sherman Martin Sherman
Martin Sherman spent seven years in operational capacities in the Israeli defense establishment. He is the founder of the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a member of the Habithonistim-Israel Defense & Security Forum (IDSF) research team, and a participant in the Israel Victory Project.
(Sept. 14, 2018 / JNS)

The left in Israel is behaving like a person who cannot accept that the object of his love has chosen another in his stead.

... unrequited love does not die; it’s only beaten down to a secret place where it hides, curled and wounded … [and] turns bitter and mean … — Elle Newmark, “The Book of Unholy Mischief”

… love is a scary thing. If not reciprocated, it can turn a person into a monster. — Michele Young-Stone, “The Handbook for Lightning Strike Survivors”

It is, of course, undisputable that a good portion of what is dubbed as the Israeli “left” have entrenched reservations as to the concept of a Jewish nation-state. Indeed, many even harbor resolute resistance to the validity, legitimacy and/or desirability of the idea. Actually, for all intents and purposes, such rejection is the central plank in their openly declared anti-Zionist political credo. Accordingly, they have little desire to see it develop and prosper.

Puzzling and perturbing

However, this is not necessarily true for the entire spectrum of the self-professed “left” in Israeli politics. I happen to believe that a considerable number of “leftists” are indeed imbued with what they perceive to be strong Zionist sentiments, and genuinely believe that their policy prescription of political appeasement and territorial retreat is in the best interests of Israel and will help preserve it as the nation-state of the Jewish people.

Nevertheless, what is particularly puzzling—and perturbing—is that there is frequently precious little difference between the derogatory rhetoric of some of Israel’s most vehement detractors and that of the purportedly “Zionist Left” in their censure of Israel—or at least, of its democratically elected government and its legitimately appointed representatives.

This was particularly evident in the recent brouhaha that erupted over the legislation of the Nationality Bill. Perplexingly, the semantics employed to excoriate and repudiate the law by overtly anti-Zionist elements, which reject Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, was indistinguishable—in substance, scope and style—from those of purported Zionists on the left, who allegedly embrace it as such!

Perverse and paradoxical

However, while the vehement condemnation from the former is to be expected, it is far more difficult to comprehend (and accept) when it comes from the latter. After all, they are, by their own hand—or rather, rhetoric—complicit in undermining the very ideological edifice to which they claim to be committed.

Moreover, although the caustic cries of criticism of the “Zionist Left” reached a cacophonous crescendo over the Nationality Bill, that is not the only issue on which the positions it articulates are startlingly similar to those of the most virulent opponents of Zionism. To the contrary! The same is true with regard to a range of other topics, such as the presence of Jews in parts of the ancient Jewish homeland, methods employed in counter-terror endeavors, attitudes to Jewish heritage and tradition, to name but a few.

Yet despite all this, I still tend to think—albeit with increasing difficulty—that many among the “Zionist Left” do indeed hold a strong and sincere conviction that their political prescription will maximize benefits for Israel and best contribute to its development, security and prosperity, despite the total lack of any factual corroboration for such a belief.

How then is it possible to account for the perverse and paradoxical behavior, in which those who profess love for the Jewish state, align themselves with its most iniquitous foes?

“ … unrequited love … turns bitter and mean … ”

A possible explanation is perhaps provided in the work of two contemporary American authoresses, who address the question of unrequited love and its consequences. Thus, in The Book of Unholy Mischief, Elle Newmark (1946-2011) warned: ... unrequited love does not die; it’s only beaten down to a secret place where it hides, curled and wounded … [and] turns bitter and mean.”

In similar vein, Michele Young-Stone cautioned in The Handbook for Lightning Strike Survivors: “ … love is a scary thing. If not reciprocated, it can turn a person into a monster.

It is not difficult to diagnose distinct symptoms of these pernicious proclivities in the conduct of the “Zionist Left” in recent years—eerily reminiscent of someone unwilling to accept the fact that his lover has chosen another in his stead.

(Politically correct clarification: I use the masculine gender simply for stylistic simplicity. Knowing full well that “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,” I am certainly aware that the analogy is just as valid for the other gender as well.)

Thus, despite his love for her, driven by insult and heartbreak, he defames her in public, maligns her morality, and is even prepared to cause her physical harm. He is unable to understand how she preferred someone who, in his eyes, is less deserving, less articulate and less refined than he is. In his pain, he derides her intelligence and ability, despite her manifest accomplishments.

What jilted lovers fail to grasp

Although her beauty is unfaded—indeed, many consider her now more mature and enticing than before—he mocks her for being ugly and losing her allure. Out of frustration, he fabricates lies as to her character defects and unseemly behavior; regularly belittling her achievements while exaggerating her faults.

All this is strongly reminiscent of the manner in which the self-designated “Zionist Left” conducts itself. Despite Israel’s impressive record of achievement in virtually every realm of human endeavor, the left persists in demeaning its worth. Despite the individual freedoms and material welfare it provides its citizens, even those with empathy for its bitterest enemies, the “Zionist Left” often endorses the mendacious allegations of those who deny Israel’s right to exist—by validating their mendacious accusations with its own bogus claims of imagined “budding fascism” and fictional manifestations of “racism.”

However, exactly as our jilted lover fails to grasp that by blackening the name of his lost love, he virtually ensures that he will never win her back, so the “Zionist Left” fails to grasp that by sullying the name of the Jewish state, it makes the chances of reasserting its rule over it ever more remote.

But so it goes with jilted lovers, I guess.

Martin Sherman is the founder and executive director of the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.

Israeli Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Netanyahu spokesman to JNS: Hamas must disarm before Gaza pullout
The Islamist group is “just as committed to terrorism today” as it was on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Doron Spielman.
August 10, 2026 08:27 AM
Joshua Marks
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David
Fiamma Nirenstein
Column
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein