More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The Palestinian Authority’s long game in Gaza

In Middle Eastern politics, where democracy is rarer than a good mood, inevitability is the functional equivalent of consent.

Nachum Kaplan
Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip
Palestinians near tents in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Jan. 2, 2026. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Nachum Kaplan
Nachum Kaplan Nachum Kaplan
Nachum Kaplan is a journalist, media consultant and commentator. He has 25 years of international media experience, having held senior international roles at Reuters and IFR (International Financing Review). Access his work on Substack.
(Jan. 8, 2026 / JNS)

The Palestinian Authority is playing a slow game of attrition that it hopes will eventually leave it in charge of the Gaza Strip. For its leaders, the real endgame is the day after the day after.

The corrupt, authoritarian entity governing parts of Judea and Samaria has not abandoned its ambition to rule Gaza again. It is merely biding its time.

Much Western analysis rests on the convenient falsehood that Hamas has sidelined the P.A. in Gaza by outpolling it, defeating it militarily and reducing it to a diplomatic fossil in Judea and Samaria, where it watches events unfold from the manicured safety of Ramallah villas. This is wrong.

Its strategy is one of patience, which is not to be mistaken for passivity. The P.A. retains its goal of wanting to reclaim the Strip as part of a unified Palestinian polity under its control, but without inheriting the economic, political, military or moral wreckage that governing the coastal enclave would entail today.

The road to that outcome runs neither through resistance nor reform, but through attrition: waiting for Hamas to exhaust itself or for Israel to destroy it, and, ideally, for the international community to anoint the P.A. as the only “responsible” option left standing. This is not a peace strategy but a succession one.

The P.A. does not see Gaza as lost; it sees it as frozen, like a distressed asset whose liabilities are too toxic to put on the balance sheet now. Hamas administers the daily catastrophe—electricity shortages, tunnels, militias, repression and perpetual war with Israel—while the P.A. preserves its diplomatic credentials and moral alibis.

Its leaders understand what Western diplomats refuse to acknowledge, which is that whoever governs the coastal enclave next will inherit failure—2 million traumatized civilians, a ruined economy, shattered infrastructure, armed factions loyal only to themselves and expectations that cannot be met, alongside rage that must be absorbed.

So the P.A. waits. It doesn’t challenge Hamas militarily because Israel is already doing the hard work of dismantling it. It does not reconcile politically (beyond hollow gestures) because reconciliation would require legitimacy it no longer possesses in Gaza. Instead, it cultivates a third posture: inevitability.

In Middle Eastern politics, where democracy is rarer than a good mood, inevitability is the functional equivalent of consent. The P.A. wants to be the only option left when whoever takes over Gaza next fails.

This cynical strategy divides labor. Hamas creates the physical devastation; the P.A. provides the narrative, speaks the language of international law, multilateralism and ritualized “moderation.” It files complaints, issues condemnations and reassures donors that it stands ready to govern—just not yet.

This arrangement allows it to preserve its claim to Gaza while assuming none of the responsibility for repairing it. When Hamas fires rockets, the P.A. condemns Israel’s response. When Hamas steals food, the P.A. blames the imaginary blockade. When civilians suffer, the P.A. presents itself as their representative—without being their governor.

For years, Hamas’s strength was the P.A.’s central dilemma. Now that halting international efforts of sorts are underway to remove the terror group based in Gaza, time itself has become the P.A.’s chief challenge.

Hamas must be weakened enough to be removed, but not so completely that Gaza descends into chaos. The Strip must be devastated enough to justify worldwide intervention, but not so out of control that governance becomes impossible. Israel must neutralize Hamas militarily, yet also be blamed politically, ensuring that any postwar arrangement excludes an Israeli administration and requires a Palestinian one.

This balancing act explains the P.A.’s behavior.

It cannot openly call for the destruction of Hamas. The terror group based in Gaza remains popular among Palestinians as a symbol of “resistance,” and many Palestinians share its warped jihadist worldview. So the P.A. waits for others to do the dirty work.

Western officials speak endlessly about “the day after” in Gaza, as if it were a technical planning exercise rather than a brutal political struggle. For the P.A., the real endgame is the day after the day after.

It seeks to return to Gaza not as one faction among many, but as an internationally installed authority—armed with donor funding, security guarantees and insulation from blame for the war that preceded its return.

This is why it has invested so heavily in cultivating diplomatic respectability while doing almost nothing to improve Palestinian lives anywhere outside the patronage networks of its dictator, Mahmoud Abbas, now 90 years old. It assumes that any multinational transitional authority will either fail or depart—and that the final choice will be between the P.A. and anarchy.

The P.A. is positioning itself accordingly, maneuvering to be included in any transitional governance framework, even if it is just a small role, so that it can gradually assume more control until inevitably it has the job. Long-term thinking is an Islamist strength the West struggles to match.

Gaza’s civilians bear the cost. Hamas sacrifices them on the altar of resistance; the P.A. on the altar of legitimacy. Palestinian suffering in Gaza is not incidental to the P.A.’s strategy; it is instrumental. Each war, each humanitarian collapse, each funeral deepens a claim that only its rule can restore order and international standing. The message is simple: “You may not like us, but look at the alternative.”

This logic has worked for decades. Israel alone has consistently challenged this cynical and destructive formula.

When the P.A. finally moves to reclaim Gaza, it will insist that Hamas and Israel are gone, and that responsibility for the devastation lies elsewhere—with Israel, the global community or history’s arch itself.

What it doesn’t want is continuity. It wants a reset without reckoning. The P.A. doesn’t want to govern Gaza as it is, but Gaza as a symbol: liberated, suffering and returned at last to “legitimate” Palestinian hands.

This type of strategy is not confusion or incompetence; it is patience, weaponized. It is the belief that international guilt will eventually converge to restore its power without demanding reform, compromise or courage.

Until this strategy is named honestly and confronted openly, Gaza’s future will remain bleak. It will continue to be ruled by those willing to destroy it—and claimed by those waiting to inherit the ruins.

Middle East Hamas
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani
U.S. News
‘Reminiscent of what you’d find behind Iron Curtain,’ attorney says of ongoing effort to sue Mamdani admin for records
“We will keep litigating until we get to the truth,” Randy Mastro told JNS, after oral arguments in New York County Supreme Court. “I’m sure the court will hear us when these procedural issues are behind us.”
August 14, 2026 04:31 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Families of fallen demand Netanyahu renew offensive, defeat Hamas
Forum HaGevura (“The Heroism Forum”) warned in the letter, a copy of which the group provided to JNS, that Hamas was exploiting the fact that Israel stopped taking the initiative in Gaza.
August 14, 2026 01:44 AM
David Isaac
Mamdani Hochul
U.S. News
‘Trying to prevent next Mamdani,’ say Israeli vets slated to visit NYC campuses
“I’m seeing what’s going on in New York,” Stav Cohen, founder of the Israeli nonprofit Frontline Advocates, told JNS. “I fear for my speakers’ lives.”
Aug. 13, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Mali and Liel Yahalomi. Credit: Courtesy of the Israeli Embassy in Vienna.
World News
Vienna Jews aid search for missing Israeli women
Community leaders help seek a mother and daughter from Modi’in as an Israeli court restricts publication of investigative details.
Aug. 13, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Breaking News
13:10
LA Jewish nonprofit ‘relieved’ judge blocks Trump freeze of $240 million homeless funding
07:22
Katz moves to transfer Judea and Samaria civilian enforcement to police
07:00
Agudath Israel helps drive Orthodox Jewish turnout at primary elections in St. Louis, Detroit, Minneapolis
05:51
Turkish FM Fidan threatens Israel after posing next to map erasing Jewish state
05:13
PMO spokesman calls Qusra incident ‘deplorable,’ stresses Israel is ‘state of law’
05:10
IDF confirms killing Hamas commander who held Israeli hostages
04:47
Israeli traveler, home from Congo, tests negative for Ebola
04:27
New US measures against Iran will bring unprecedented ‘economic isolation,’ Bessent says
03:05
IDF holds drill in Tel Aviv
02:52
IDF dismantles booby-trapped Hezbollah structure in Southern Lebanon
02:15
IDF slays Hamas commander who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
01:46
‘Alliance of Brothers': Israel sends team to earthquake-hit Colombia
01:08
Kushner marks six years since Abraham Accords: ‘Progress was possible’
01:05
Herzog marks Abraham Accords anniversary, calls to expand ‘circle of peace’
14:59
European soccer org to probe Nazi salutes reportedly directed at Israeli soccer fans during elimination match
14:55
Jayapal encourages student groups to host antisemite Hasan Piker after UW nixes official event
14:42
Yemen at highest risk to resume full-scale war since 2022 truce, UN says
14:36
Kushner reportedly to visit Israel next week to discuss Board of Peace deal
14:30
US could lose up to $26 billion in tax revenue due to countries dodging tariffs, White House says
14:21
Two charged in grenade attack at Tel Aviv area restaurant
14:16
UK, France among nations praising Lebanon for abolishing death penalty
13:53
Israelis who took part in five-day siege of Palestinian home in Samaria are ‘terrorists,’ Huckabee says
13:42
Poland thwarted Russian assassination attempt on US citizen in Warsaw, Polish prime minister says
13:41
Houthis take credit for drone attack on Saudi oil refinery
13:40
US State Department says its ending diversity programs in foreign service
13:40
Luigi Mangione expected to plead guilty to murder of healthcare CEO
12:49
‘WSJ’: US sending new aircraft carrier to MidEast to replace USS Abraham Lincoln
12:41
US will keep naval blockade on Iran ‘indefinitely,’ Hegseth says
12:40
US officials say country reportedly lost 25% of reaper drones during Iran war
12:17
Judge dismisses federal antisemitism lawsuit against Harvard
11:03
Israeli envoy to Singapore presents credentials
11:02
Iran claims ships need its approval to transit Hormuz safely
09:44
IDF says it killed Hamas commander in southern Gaza, was planning attacks on troops
08:33
30 families return to Ganim, 21 years after northern Samaria disengagement
07:40
Iranian FM warns US of ‘bigger miscalculation’ over Strait of Hormuz
07:22
Israel receives thousands of tons of US military equipment
07:02
Israeli forces foil imminent attack, arrest three in Jenin
06:31
Israel, Lebanon shortlist countries for Hezbollah disarmament verification
06:21
Girl, 9, lightly wounded in Palestinian rock attack in Samaria
06:02
IDF dismantles two illegal structures near Qusra, Jalud in Samaria
05:32
X suspends Houthi ‘military’ spokesman
05:06
Israeli court imposes gag order on probe into Mali, Liel Yahalomi disappearance
04:55
Erdoğan vows ‘resolute’ fight for Palestinian statehood
04:23
IDF fires on Gaza terrorist who crossed truce line
04:21
Tel Aviv square officially named Hostages Square
04:13
Abbas presses Palestinian statehood in talks with Erdoğan
03:51
Anthropic in talks to buy Israeli AI startup Decart for $6 billion
03:21
Israel could see unusually heavy August rain
03:12
Huckabee: US Embassy asked Jerusalem to remove ‘Israeli terrorists’ in Qusra
02:35
CENTCOM: 59 vessels redirected as part of Iran naval blockade
More Updates
JNS TV
Mamdani protest End Jew Hatred
JNS TV / Think Twice
Understanding Oct. 7 as a ‘collective descent into evil’
August 13, 2026 11:45 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Rabbi Steven Burg
Opinion
The Democratic Party is running out of room for Jews
Rabbi Steven Burg
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
Gaslighting on steroids
Melanie Phillips