More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Digging in at the Golden Gate

It appears that the Southern Branch of the Islamic Movement and the Al-Aqsa Association were major actors in the latest escalation.

Nadav Shragai
A view of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Credit: Andrew Shiva via Wikimedia Commons.
A view of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Credit: Andrew Shiva via Wikimedia Commons.
Nadav Shragai
Nadav Shragai is a veteran Israeli journalist.
(Feb. 25, 2019 / JNS)

Harsh words are one thing. Actions are another.

The Sha’ar HaRachamin (“Gate of Mercy”), near the Golden Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, was open on Sunday. Crowds might not have gathered, but the Waqf has started renovations at a place that has been closed since 2003, other than classes and matriculation exams held there with permission from the authorities.

Officially, Israel made it clear on Sunday that it would enforce the court’s closure order and other orders that led to the area being shut off due to Hamas operations nearby. But the effectiveness of those orders are now in doubt. It’s not at all clear whether the Hamas-affiliated group, whose activity led to the area being closed down in the first place, still exists. That question arose during discussions to remand Waqf leaders who, in a highly unusual move, were arrested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the political leadership under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to allow Jordan, which is outraged over the arrests of the Waqf leaders, to submit a plan to refurbish the area, which will be restored to the hands of the Muslims. The only question that is still unanswered is whether or not it will become an area of prayer.

Realistically, it’s hard to assume that after the area is reopened and the Waqf is already active there, Israel would be able to keep Muslims from praying at the site.

We are also starting to see how deep the involvement of Fatah officials and extremists in the Jordanian gambit at the “Gate of Mercy,” near the Golden Gate, runs.

The Jordanians are the ones who put those people on the Waqf council—both because of reports that Jordan would be losing its status on the Temple Mount as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s upcoming “deal of the century” regarding Mideast peace, and because of complaints those officials made to the Waqf over its acceptance of Jewish prayer on the mount.

It appears that the Southern Branch of the Islamic Movement and the Al-Aqsa Association were major actors in the latest escalation. Members of the Southern Branch of the Islamic Movement are now working with Sheikh Ikrama Sabri, who is on the new, expanded Waqf council, and who is identified with the outlawed Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement.

Sabri is also an ally of Sheikh Raed Salah and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Nadav Shragai is a veteran Israeli journalist.

Religion Archaeology
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer, speaking at a re-election campaign rally for former Rep. Cori Bush, the Missouri Democrat who lost her position in 2024, in St. Louis, Mo., May 1, 2026. Credit: Poisonwithahawkseye via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: University of Washington cancels Hasan Piker event
“I’m happy that the University of Washington, for literally the first time ever, has made the correct decision to not have an America-hating communist spread his hatred and terrible ideology to young people at our taxpayer funded universities,” Republican state representative Travis Couture told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Haverford College
U.S. News
Zionists welcome, liberal arts college Haverford says, settling Jew-hatred lawsuit
The student plaintiffs are “very, very happy” with the settlement, and the college’s statement is an “amazing change,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus of the Deborah Project told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Breaking News
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
01:25
Russia, US lead 78-country roster of ‘olim’ recruits in latest IDF draft
00:23
Sa’ar slams Turkey over hypocrisy on Syria, vows Israel will defend itself
19:32
Trump says El-Sayed pushing to end filibuster would mean no more GOP presidents, but adds 30 minutes later that he agrees
17:02
US has ‘literally massive amounts of ammunition,’ Trump says
16:30
Trump admin announces ‘historic’ $2 billion in health, humanitarian aid to faith-based groups
15:15
After six months, federal Canadian Jew-hatred panel ‘still doing icebreakers, no agenda, no plan,’ deputy opposition leader says
14:59
Journal retracts study, after authors seem to used AI, which recasts ‘final solution,’ meaning chemistry compound, as ‘mass killing of an ethnic group’
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar