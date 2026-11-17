In 1943, when Nazi Germany occupied Albania, Muslim and Christian families opened their homes to Jews fleeing persecution. They hid strangers, refused to hand them over and risked their lives to protect people much of Europe had abandoned. By the end of the war, Albania had more Jews than it had before the conflict began.

I thought of that history on Monday as I presented Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama with the Lord Jakobovits Prize at the European Parliament in Brussels. We honored him for his support for Jewish communities, his opposition to antisemitism and his defense of Israel’s right to security.

Yet the occasion was about much more than honoring one European leader. It raised a question: What does moral courage look like when defending Jews becomes unpopular?

Across Europe, Jewish life is increasingly conducted behind barriers. Armed soldiers protect synagogues in Rome and Antwerp; schools in Paris resemble fortresses; and many Jews think twice before displaying a kippah or Star of David in public. Families are asking whether their children have a future on the continent and what that future looks like.

Too many political leaders have responded cautiously, fearful of alienating their constituencies, of losing votes. Some condemn antisemitism in verbal statements yet overlook it among their own supporters or electorate. Others treat the defense of Jewish life as a matter of police deployment rather than political leadership—of treating the symptoms, not the cause.

The Albanians who saved Jews during the Holocaust offer Europe a different example. Their conduct, historians point out, was rooted in a cultural concept called besa, a code of honor under which a promise of protection must be kept whatever the cost. As the rescuer Rafik Veseli put it simply: “In Albania, there are no foreigners, only friends.”

Rama reminded us in Brussels that those who rescued Jews did not regard themselves as heroes. They believed that they were doing what decency required. Their courage lay not in making grand declarations but in opening their doors when it mattered. This principle remains today. Leaders are judged not by their sympathies in private, but by the risks they take to defend others in public.

Families are asking whether their children have a future on the continent and what that future looks like.

This moral leadership and responsibility extends beyond the Jewish community.

In recent months—in France, Germany and elsewhere—we have seen demonstrations descend into violence, with police attacked, streets firebombed and businesses destroyed. The right to protest is fundamental to democracy. Yet it does not include the right to threaten neighbors, glorify terrorism or destroy the livelihoods of innocent people. When governments fail to enforce that distinction, the consequences spread far beyond Jewish communities.

In September, the Conference of European Rabbis launched “A Call to End the Violent Hatred,” a seven-point manifesto urging European governments to confront the causes of extremism, rather than merely its consequences. The proposals are practical. Trace and block funding that supports extremism, including through organizations hiding behind respectable charitable or religious identities. Strengthen scrutiny of institutions that promote hatred, and confront the digital incitement that moves hatred from screens into streets.

The Torah instructs us not to stand idly by the blood of our neighbor. Albania’s rescuers understood that command in Europe’s darkest hour. Our generation has no excuse for forgetting it.

As Rama said in Brussels, “A Europe where a Jew questions his future is Europe’s failure.”

He is right. Jewish communities need more than expressions of concern. They need leaders who will act before another synagogue is attacked or another family gives up on Europe.