White supremacists don’t always need Nazi swastikas to recognize one another, so they can turn to less familiar symbols in that aim while, they think, affording themselves plausible deniability, experts told JNS.

That uncertainty surrounded an annual Krampusnacht festival, a celebration of the Alpine winter folklore creature Krampus, originally slated for Dec. 5 in Bremerton, a Navy town on the edge of the Puget Sound in Washington state.

The festival, which drew 10,000 last year, was canceled after the organizer spent months probing whether a performer’s large Black Sun tattoo, emblazoned on his inner arm, was a Nazi symbol or, as the man claimed, Nordic imagery. Vendors and sponsors withdrew and organizer Eric Morley said on Nov. 12 that the festival was canceled.

Robert Futrell, associate academic programs dean at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and former chair of the public school’s sociology department, told JNS that the Black Sun is “one of the most common symbols in the global white power scene.”

“When someone says it stands for Nordic heritage, that’s a tough sell,” said Futrell, who studies far-right extremism and whose books include “American Swastika: Inside the White Power Movement’s Hidden Spaces of Hate” and “Out of Hiding: Extremist White Supremacy and How It Can be Stopped.”

The Black Sun design derives from a floor mosaic installed in the 1930s at Wewelsburg, a German castle remodeled by the SS, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The Obergruppenführersaal (Hall of the Supreme SS Leaders), a circular room located on the ground floor of the North Tower at Wewelsburg Castle in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, Oct. 30, 2013. Credit: Dirk Vorderstraße via Wikimedia Commons.

Mark Pitcavage, a senior research fellow and policy adviser at the ADL’s Center on Extremism, told JNS that a photo that he saw of the performer’s arm showed what was “not an ambiguous tattoo.”

“It may not be a very well-known tattoo, but it’s not a tattoo that has double meanings or can mean different things in different contexts,” he said.

Graham Platner, who was the Democratic nominee for Senate in Maine before dropping out after he was accused of rape, denied knowing that his tattoo of a Totenkopf, a skull and crossbones design that he sported on his chest until he covered it up, was a Nazi SS symbol.

The tattoo wasn’t enough to sink Platner’s political ambitions until the rape and sexual misconduct allegations. One of Platner’s former partners said that he referred to his tattoo as being a Nazi symbol.

Pitcavage told JNS that Platner’s story, that he didn’t know the meaning of his tattoo, wasn’t “implausible,” but the question is why he kept it even after others reportedly explained what it means.

“While the initial reason for the tattoo may be accurate, he still had a lot of explaining to do in terms of how he was able to have that tattoo for so long without getting it removed,” Pitcavage said.

‘Impulse’

Stephan Lehnstaedt, professor of Holocaust studies at Touro University Berlin, told JNS that skull and crossbones insignia predates Nazism and that he would “in general accept his explanation that he didn’t really recognize what this is.”

Futrell, the Las Vegas scholar, told JNS that “people get tattoos on impulse.”

“Designs move through tattoo shops, online stores, album covers and video games far from where they started,” he said. “What matters most is what happens next.”

“If someone learns what they’re wearing and keeps it anyway, or insists it only has a private meaning, other people will reasonably read that as a choice,” Futrell told JNS.

Mathias Nordvig, associate teaching professor and head of Nordic studies at the University of Colorado Boulder, told JNS that the Black Sun has no Nordic heritage.

If someone acquired it believing that it did have such a meaning, “the only reasonable course of action is to get that tattoo covered or removed,” Nordvig said.

If people knew the nature of their tattoos but changed their beliefs on the matter, that would also be a reason to cover or remove it, according to Lehnstaedt, the scholar in Berlin.

“A Nazi, right-wing tattoo from youth may not display one’s belief now, but showing off is always a statement, and especially a Black Sun definitely is,” he said.

Pitcavage, of the ADL, told JNS that sometimes members of white power groups leave after a personal crisis or disillusionment.

“There have been white supremacists who left the movement because they actually met and became attracted to someone who was non-white,” he said.

Pitcavage cited the case of a white supremacist’s child, who “was born with a disability and they realized that white supremacists would look down upon that person.”

A Black Sun tattoo. Credit: Prolete via Wikimedia Commons.

For those who keep tattoos and deny their origins, the symbol is often a signal to fellow members of the white power movement. The Black Sun “functions as an international point of identification for neo-Nazis and other white supremacists, including in the United States,” Julian Strube, chair of religious studies and intercultural theology at the University of Göttingen in Germany, told JNS.

Karen Sutton, associate professor of history and social studies at Touro College, where she directs the Lander College for Women Honors Program, told JNS that people who claim that their tattoos stem from historical or cultural sources can also be part of white power movements.

“The heritage framing is, in fact, part of the symbol’s appeal to extremists,” said Sutton, a former director of the ADL Braun Holocaust Institute. “Because it was obscure during the Third Reich, it can be presented as a medieval or pagan emblem, which gives the wearer deniability.”

“From a tattoo alone, we cannot know someone’s beliefs, whether they belong to any group or whether they pose any danger,” Sutton told JNS. “What we can say is that the wearer is displaying an image whose only documented origin is the SS, and that Jews and others will reasonably read it that way.”

“That is a legitimate basis for concern and for a community event to set rules about what is displayed, without anyone claiming to read the person’s intent,” she said.

Pitcavage of the ADL urged that event organizers be transparent about such concerns when they arise, and Strube of the University of Göttingen said organizers should be “firm” and “precise.”

“That allows an organizer to take the concerns seriously while leaving room for an honest mistake to be acknowledged and corrected,” Strube told JNS.