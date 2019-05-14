More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

How Tel Aviv’s Levant Fair came to host Eurovision

The venue for Europe’s biggest song competition has a history that stretches back almost to the city’s founding.

Rachel Neiman
Expo Tel Aviv’s new Rokach Gate. Photo by Iris Mazel.
Expo Tel Aviv’s new Rokach Gate. Photo by Iris Mazel.
Rachel Neiman
(May 14, 2019 / JNS)

Contestants in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest may not be aware that their venue—the Expo Tel Aviv, formerly called the Tel Aviv Fairgrounds—has a history that stretches back almost to the city’s founding, with a symbol that has become wholly identified with the “nonstop city.”

Since the mid-19th century, expositions and fairs have been an engine for trade and relations between countries. As early as 1898, an “International Scientific, Industrial and Philanthropic Fair” was planned as part of the celebration of the German Kaiser’s visit to Ottoman Empire-era Jerusalem, according to philatelic historian Dr. Arthur Groten.

While that fair never took place, agricultural exhibitions in the Yishuv (the early modern Jewish settlement) were held on a regional basis. After World War I, under the British Mandate, regional fairs were held throughout the Near East.

Opening ceremony of the 1936 Levant Fair. Photo courtesy of US Library of Congress/Matson (G. Eric and Edith) Photograph Collection.
Opening ceremony of the 1936 Levant Fair. Photo courtesy of U.S. Library of Congress/Matson (G. Eric and Edith) Photograph Collection.

In an essay titled “Semiotics and the Levant Fairs of Palestine,” Groten writes that “early in the 1920s, there were several small local fairs, usually in Haifa, devoted solely to the agricultural products of Palestine. Initially, the Palestinian Levant Fairs were known as the Near East Fairs. Four were held from 1925 to 1929 and were distinguished from the earlier fairs in being general exhibitions for industrial and commercial, as well as agricultural, products.”

At the first fair, a radio station was launched in Israel for the first time in Hebrew, four years before the launch of regular Voice of Jerusalem radio broadcasts.

The second Near East Fair, held in the spring of 1926, adopted a logo: a gazelle leaping over a 19th-century ship to represent trade. By the time of the third fair that fall, the gazelle was flanked by wings at the top, symbolizing speed and commerce, and an anchor at the bottom, according to Groten. For the fourth fair in 1929, “the logo was changed from the leaping gazelle to an image of the modernist headquarters of the Fair promoters with a modern ship docked nearby.”

The fifth Near East Fair and first international “Levant Fair” took place in April 1932 at the harbor of what was still, at that time, the township of Tel Aviv. (It would be two years before city status was attained.)

To celebrate the ideal of international commerce, a new logo was designed by architect Arieh Elhanani—a flying camel, an image that has become emblematic of the spirit of Tel Aviv.

Groten writes: “There is an apocryphal tale that when Mayor [Meir] Dizengoff first proposed hosting, at Tel Aviv, a true ‘Levant Fair,’ such as those held throughout the Near East, he was told by the Mayor of Jaffa that it would happen ‘when camels fly.’ Thus, we have the use of the Flying Camel as its logo now that the Fairs were well established and successful.”

The 1932 Levant Fair was a great success, attended by 285,000 people, including the British High Commissioner for Palestine, and the Arab mayors of Jaffa and Jerusalem. The exhibitor list numbered 831 foreign firms, and international pavilions represented Bulgaria, Cyprus, Egypt, Great Britain, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Switzerland, Turkey and the USSR. By popular demand, the closing date was extended to early May.

The fairgrounds consisted of temporary structures; the Levant Fair needed a permanent home.

In 1933, ground was broken for the first Tel Aviv Fairgrounds adjacent to what would come to be the Port of Tel Aviv.

In 1935, the British publication Town Planning Review reported that the Levant Fair of 1934 “was of particular interest not only on account of its increased commercial scope and the extended area of its grounds, which were 100,000 sq. meters as compared with the 25,000 sq. meters of 1929, but chiefly because of the permanent nature of the buildings which housed the exhibits.”

Poster for the 1934 Levant Fair. Courtesy of the National Library of Israel.
Poster for the 1934 Levant Fair. Courtesy of the National Library of Israel.

The fairground design was overseen by Elhanani, with a layout by architect Richard Kaufmann, consisting of pavilions grouped around public squares and open spaces. Most of the architects were trained in Europe, many at the Bauhaus, and the International Style was reflected throughout.

For the 1934 Fair, Elhanani designed the sculpture “Hapoel HaIvri” (The Jewish Worker), one of the Yishuv’s first works of urban public art. His flying-camel icon also underwent modernization, becoming more streamlined and abstract.

The 1934 exposition, the world’s fourth largest fair at the time, opened in the presence of British High Commissioner Arthur Wauchope, Dr. Chaim Weizmann (who would later become the first president of the State of Israel), Mayor Dizengoff and other dignitaries. It attracted 600,000 visitors.

There were pavilions representing 36 foreign governments, and the exhibitor list included 2,200 firms, of which 1,500 were foreign.

An amusement park, known as Luna Park, was opened to the delight of Tel Aviv’s children.

The 1934 and 1936 Levant Fairs featured an amusement park. Photo courtesy of US Library of Congress/Matson (G. Eric and Edith) Photograph Collection.
The 1934 and 1936 Levant Fairs featured an amusement park. Photo courtesy of U.S. Library of Congress/Matson (G. Eric and Edith) Photograph Collection.

More importantly, the Levant Fair displayed to the international community the advancements made by the Yishuv—industrial, agricultural, commercial, technological, scientific and artistic—and presented a vision of a society that could blend the best of Western modernity with Middle Eastern culture and heritage.

The fair’s success encouraged the British authorities. The Town Planning Review reports: “Plans were also drawn up for a bridge over the Yarkon [River], thus providing for future expansion [of the fairgrounds] to the other side of the river.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=j-sTr7B7Q6A

But that was not to be. The last Levant Fair, opened in May 1936, fell victim to events that would shape the remainder of the 20th century: the increasingly troubled situation in Europe, the rise of Nazism and the war against the Jews, and the Arab revolt (1936-39).

As reported by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, “All foreign pavilions were open for the first time today as the Levant Fair approached the end of its first week of a scheduled thirty-day international exposition. Foreign exhibitors had been prevented from opening their booths because exhibit merchandise consigned to them had been held up in Jaffa as a result of the Arab general strike.” Many of the scheduled events were cancelled and numerous exhibitors withdrew.

The 1936 Levant Fair hosted an exhibition of animals from the city’s first pet shop, the genesis of what would one day become the Tel Aviv Zoo.

But overall, the event was a financial failure and the organizers closed the fair at the end of the month without scheduling a future date.

However, the buildings continued to be used: In December 1936, the first concert of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Arturo Toscanini, took place in one of the exhibition buildings.

During World War II, the area was expropriated by the British Army and became a base where training was carried out for the ill-fated Operation Boatswain (Yordei Hasira), in which 23 Palmach commandos and British SOE Officer Major Sir Anthony Palmer were lost at sea. During in the War of Independence, the buildings served as IDF warehouses.

The 1959 grand opening of “The 5th Levant Fair” celebrated Tel Aviv’s jubilee year at the new Tel Aviv Fairgrounds location. Poster by Dan Reisinger.
The 1959 grand opening of “The 5th Levant Fair” celebrated Tel Aviv’s jubilee year at the new Tel Aviv Fairgrounds location. Poster by Dan Reisinger.

In 1959, the Flying Camel statue and the fairgrounds did indeed cross the Yarkon to a new location on Rokach Boulevard, also planned by architect Elhanani. The grand opening of “The 5th Levant Fair” celebrated Tel Aviv’s jubilee year.

The new venue, now officially named the Israel Trade Fairs and Convention Center (and later, the Tel Aviv Convention Center), opened its doors to the events, fairs and trade shows that continue to be its stock-in-trade to this day.

In 1970, Luna Park moved next to the fairgrounds. In 1973, the drive-in movie theater opened east of the fairgrounds, screening films to a maximum capacity of 96 vehicles, (as well as to scores of freeloading cinephiles sitting on the overlooking hillside).

As for the old fairgrounds, the port closed to ships in 1965 and, over the years, the entire area fell into disrepair, the pavilions used mainly as ramshackle warehouses for importers of kitchen and bathroom wares.

By the 1980s, the old Levant Fair area had fallen into disrepair. The International Style pavilions now housed businesses like ice creamery Glida Montana. Photo: Wikipedia.
By the 1980s, the old Levant Fair area had fallen into disrepair. The International Style pavilions now housed businesses like ice creamery Glida Montana. Photo: Wikipedia.

By the 1980s, the old Levant Fair area had fallen into disrepair. The International Style pavilions now housed businesses like ice creamery Glida Montana. Photo: Wikipedia.The modernist Republic of Lebanon pavilion, once decorated with replicas of Roman-era bas-relief from Baalbek by sculptor Aharon Freiber, was now a grease-caked car-repair shop. The Bulgarian pavilion housed the now legendary ice-creamery Glida Montana. By the 1980s, the area was a known haven for drugs and prostitution.

In 2001, the Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality, through its development corporation Atarim, launched a NIS 100 million project to turn the old port and fairgrounds area into a shopping and entertainment zone that would include new infrastructure and renovation of the historic Bauhaus structures, including the Hebrew Worker statue.

The Tel Aviv Port project, designed by Mayslits Kassif Architects, has been hugely successful. Not only did the Israeli public embrace it almost immediately; it was also awarded the 2007 Israeli Design Award for the best Urban Architectural Project in Israel, and gained international recognition as winner of the prestigious Rosa Barba European Landscape Prize in 2010.

Preservation of the Levant Fair pavilions was spearheaded by architect Yoram Raz in cooperation with the Tel Aviv branch of the Council for Conservation of Heritage Sites in Israel.

Architect Arieh Elhanani created the steel-and-concrete statue devoted to the Jewish laborer. Photo: Wikipedia.
Architect Arieh Elhanani created the steel-and-concrete statue devoted to the Jewish laborer. Photo: Wikipedia.

In 2018, the Tel Aviv Convention Center was renamed Expo Tel Aviv International Convention Center (ICC).

Expo Tel Aviv welcomes more than 2.5 million people and hosts between 45 and 60 events annually in 10 halls and two pavilions. Pavilion No. 1 has 20,000 square meters of exhibition space and is considered the largest of its kind in the Eastern Mediterranean. Pavilion No. 2, a new 10,000-seat congress and convention center, will serve as the Eurovision 2019 arena.

Those attending the event will enter through an impressive main gate that, although new, bears the familiar Flying Camel logo designed for Expo Tel Aviv’s progenitor, the Levant Fair, almost a century ago.

EXPLORE JNS
State Department
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: State Dept official ‘failed to do his homework’ before working with terror-tied charity, senior US official says
“World Vision is severely compromised by ties to Islamist terrorists and a radical left wing climate change agenda,” the senior Trump administration official told JNS. “Why is he funding them?”
August 10, 2026 11:23 AM
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Netanyahu spokesman to JNS: Hamas must disarm before Gaza pullout
The Islamist group is “just as committed to terrorism today” as it was on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Doron Spielman.
August 10, 2026 08:27 AM
Joshua Marks
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
11:58
‘Threshold of new era,’ Netanyahu says of national artificial intelligence program to make Israel ‘global superpower in the field’
11:58
Israel ready to aid Columbia after 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Sa’ar says, after reported death toll of 20
11:54
Trump names Jewish lawyer Will Scharf, staff secretary, as new White House council
11:39
Patti and Jonathan Kraft give ‘generous gift’ in part to create Kraft family professorship in Jewish studies, Rice University says
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David
Fiamma Nirenstein
Column
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein