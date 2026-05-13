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Returning The Sparks

Returning the Sparks creates opportunities to transform people’s connections with Judaism, with Israel and with one another. Returning the Sparks has co-convened Jewish communities annually because we are better together. All of RtS’ projects and programs are created through partnerships that enhance outcomes. RtS is the co-creator of the Israeli Art Lending Library for campuses and the New England “Fly With Us” collaboration, which won the AZM’s Zionist Education Accelerator competition. After October 7th, RtS supported a talented collaboration of Jewish American artists in their creation of: AchdutPostCardProject.com. Most recently, RtS partnered with Anya Benya & AIC on the creation of an interactive Jewish identity curriculum, bridging American teens and Ethiopian Israeli teens, currently engaging new Jewish American community partners. ReturningTheSparks.org
“Voluntourism in Israel” luncheon in Portsmouth
The Wire
New England organizations join forces to boost Israel travel

Organizers aim to build an ongoing northern New England partnership supporting Israel travel and volunteer initiatives.
May 14, 2026
Returning The Sparks