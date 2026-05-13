Returning the Sparks creates opportunities to transform people’s connections with Judaism, with Israel and with one another. Returning the Sparks has co-convened Jewish communities annually because we are better together. All of RtS’ projects and programs are created through partnerships that enhance outcomes. RtS is the co-creator of the Israeli Art Lending Library for campuses and the New England “Fly With Us” collaboration, which won the AZM’s Zionist Education Accelerator competition. After October 7th, RtS supported a talented collaboration of Jewish American artists in their creation of: AchdutPostCardProject.com. Most recently, RtS partnered with Anya Benya & AIC on the creation of an interactive Jewish identity curriculum, bridging American teens and Ethiopian Israeli teens, currently engaging new Jewish American community partners. ReturningTheSparks.org