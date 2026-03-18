The proven and effective voice of organized American Jewry for more than half a century, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations Fund advances the interests of the American Jewish community, sustains broad-based support for Israel and addresses the critical concerns facing world Jewry. The Conference is at the forefront mobilizing support to halt Iran’s nuclear program and to counter the global campaign to delegitimize Israel and the Jewish people.The Conference is the preeminent forum where diverse segments of the Jewish community come together in mutual respect to deliberate vital national and international issues. Recognizing that common interests and goals far outweigh differences, the Conference sets policy and priorities, deliberates proactive strategies and takes collective action. Maximizing community resources, expertise, and energy enables the Conference’s remarkable achievements.