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Ronald S. Roadburg Foundation

The Ronald S. Roadburg Foundation was created with a focus on strengthening the local Jewish community, the global Jewish community, and helping to develop innovative solutions to challenging societal issues. Over the next few months, the leadership will be sharpening its focus on specific areas of philanthropic investment and establishing its grantmaking policies and practices. The Ronald S. Roadburg Foundation was founded by and its board is comprised of Bernard Pinsky, Stephen Gaerber and Jack Bogdonov. www.roadburgfund.org
Mark Gurvis appointed new CEO of Ronald S. Roadburg Foundation
The Wire
Ronald S. Roadburg Foundation announces new CEO
Mark Gurvis brings to the role a wealth of knowledge and expertise about Jewish communal organization at local, national, and international levels.
Jan. 11, 2022