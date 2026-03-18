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Ruderman Family Foundation

The Ruderman Family Foundation is an internationally recognized organization that works to end the stigma associated with mental health. The foundation does this by identifying gaps in mental-health resources and programs in high school and higher education communities, as well as by organizing other local and national programs and initiatives that raise awareness of the stigma. The Ruderman Family Foundation believes that inclusion and understanding of all people are essential to a fair and flourishing community and promotes these values in its funding.
Kenneth Cole
The Wire
Fashion icon Kenneth Cole receives 2025 Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion
“For decades, he has used his platform to confront stigma, challenge silence and elevate the voices of those too often overlooked,” said Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation.
Oct. 29, 2025
Northeastern University students with TeleHealth Van technicians outside a mobile wellness van on campus. Credit: TeleHealth Van.
The Wire
Ruderman Family Foundation launches wellness vans for students impacted by antisemitism
“At a time of rising antisemitism, we’re proud to stand with Jewish students and ensure they feel seen, supported and safe,” said Jay Ruderman.
Sep. 17, 2025
ImpactWell Malawi
The Wire
Ruderman Family Foundation and JDC expand ImpactWell to Malawi
Malawi is the second country, after Ghana, to benefit from the ImpactWell initiative, which deploys Israeli medical technology and training in developing countries.
Jun. 9, 2025
Jay Ruderman
The Wire
Jewish leader Jay Ruderman to release book with blueprint for effective activism
In “Find Your Fight,” the author provides a practical and empowering guide for activists and advocates on how to speak out, spark controversy and stand up for what matters most.
Mar. 10, 2025
Montana Tucker
The Wire
Montana Tucker challenges Jewish state’s detractors: ‘Come to Israel and see with your own eyes’
Speaking on the “All About Change” podcast, the social-media influencer with 14 million followers shared that she receives death threats daily due to her vocal support for Israel.
Nov. 13, 2024
Iran Missiles
The Wire
Iranian terror will be at America’s doorstep, Princess Noor Pahlavi warns
Speaking on the “All About Change” podcast, Pahlavi advocated for a free and democratic Iran, and expressed regrets about what her once-beloved homeland has become.
Oct. 2, 2024
Impact Well, GNMC mobile clinicc
The Wire
JDC and Ruderman Family Foundation’s new last-mile health care
ImpactWell initiative deploys sustainable, Israeli-pioneered mobile and telemedicine solutions, starting with successful pilot program underway in Ghana.
May. 21, 2024
Yom Hazikaron
The Wire
New initiative commemorates fallen IDF soldiers and terror victims worldwide
Taking place on Memorial Day, “Remembering Together” strives to create a sense of global Jewish unity following Oct. 7.
May. 13, 2024
Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Israel’s special envoy for combating antisemitism at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zvika Klein, editor-in-chief of “The Jerusalem Post,” and GLZ (IDF) radio’s Idan Kweller speak on a panel at the symposium. Photo by Yaniv Kopel.
The Wire
Experts discuss global antisemitism and the aftermath of Oct. 7
Hosted by University of Haifa’s Ruderman Program for American Jewish Studies, event unpacked the Israel-American Jewry relationship and how to combat Jew-hatred.
Apr. 10, 2024
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