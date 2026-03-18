Ruderman Family Foundation
The Ruderman Family Foundation is an internationally recognized organization that works to end the stigma associated with mental health. The foundation does this by identifying gaps in mental-health resources and programs in high school and higher education communities, as well as by organizing other local and national programs and initiatives that raise awareness of the stigma. The Ruderman Family Foundation believes that inclusion and understanding of all people are essential to a fair and flourishing community and promotes these values in its funding.