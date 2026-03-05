More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Israeli operations in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, minutes after four soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on a tank on Sept. 8, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF kills Palestinian terrorist linked to Oct. 7 massacre
Alaa al-Din Abd al-Nasser Hasan Khudari, the Nukhba commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Gaza City Brigade, was killed in retaliatory airstrikes.
Dec. 2, 2025
JNS Staff
Israeli Dror Or, 48, who was murdered and taken to Gaza from Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct. 7, 2023, is seen in an undated photo. Source: @NoamKatz_/X.
Israel News
Slain hostage Dror Or’s funeral held in Kibbutz Be’eri
Two of his children and a nephew were abducted to Gaza and later released alive.
Nov. 30, 2025
JNS Staff
View of Syria From Golan
Israel News
Terrorists in Syria, Houthis included, plan to attack Israel, Katz says
Peace with Damascus cannot be established given the current situation, the defense minister told Knesset members.
Nov. 27, 2025
JNS Staff
Hamas Red Cross
Israel News
Hamas, Islamic Jihad to return hostage remains to Israel, terrorist groups say
The two terror groups claimed the body was “found today” in the Khan Yunis area of the southern Gaza Strip.
Nov. 13, 2025
JNS Staff
Lior Rudaeff
Israel News
‘Now I part from you forever’: Slain hostage Lior Rudaeff laid to rest
“It is a relief that you are finally receiving a proper burial in the soil you defended and fought for,” his widow said at cemetery of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak.
Nov. 10, 2025
JNS Staff
Lior Rudaeff
Israel News
Slain hostage Lior Rudaeff returned to Israel for burial
The 61-year-old died defending Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on Oct. 7, 2023.
Nov. 8, 2025
JNS Staff
Rom Braslavski in Gaza Tunnel
Israel News
Freed Israeli hostage says captors sexually abused, tortured him
Rom Braslavski, 21, said his Palestinian captors in Gaza stripped and assaulted him during two years in captivity, describing it as “hell without end.”
Nov. 6, 2025
JNS Staff
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to members of the press aboard Air Force One, Oct. 27, 2025. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
Israel News
Rubio: Israeli strike on Islamic Jihad cell not a ceasefire breach
“They have the right if there’s an imminent threat to Israel, and all the mediators agree with that,” Washington’s top diplomat said.
Oct. 27, 2025
JNS Staff
IDF troops operating in Judea and Samaria, September 2025, Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israeli forces kill two PIJ terrorists in Samaria
Alaa Ga’udat Bani Ouda and Mohammad Qassem Suleiman were part of a cell planning an imminent attack.
Sept. 25, 2025
JNS Staff
In this handout photo provided by the Iranian Leader Press Office, Ismail Haniyeh (R), head of the political bureau of Hamas, and Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, meet with Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran (not pictured), before noon on July 30, 2024 in Tehran, Iran. Handout photo by the Iranian Supreme Leader's Press Office via Getty Images.
World News
Islamic Jihad leader said to be stepping up security in Egypt
According to Arab media reports, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the leader of Islamic Jihad, is spending most of his time in Egypt, with Cairo warning against any attempt on his life amid growing Israeli threats.
Sept. 4, 2025
Shachar Kleiman
Palestinians gather outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Aug. 25, 2025, following Israeli strikes that reportedly killed at least 15 people on Aug. 25, including four journalists. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
IDF: Oct. 7 attacker among six terrorists killed in Gaza hospital strike
The initial inquiry cites Hamas’s covert use of medical sites for attacks as it investigates the Nasser strike in Khan Yunis that killed terrorists and civilians.
Aug. 26, 2025
JNS Staff
Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
Israel News
Palestinian aid-truck drivers found to be terrorist operatives
Some of the suspects were reportedly given security clearance to enter Israel, despite connections to terror groups in Gaza.
Aug. 14, 2025
JNS Staff
OPINION
Mitchell Bard
Featured Columnist
Not in Judea and Samaria
Mitchell Bard
Asaf Romirowsky
Opinion
The triangle that closed the deal with Hamas
Asaf Romirowsky, Harel Chorev
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
When Yitzhak Rabin blinked against Hamas
Moshe Phillips
A.J. Caschetta - Jewish News Syndicate Writer
Opinion
Bassam Haddad, Part 2: Interview with a terrorist
A.J. Caschetta
Bob Schwartz
Opinion
Even after Sinwar’s death, calls for a ceasefire play into Hamas’s bloody hands
Bob Schwartz
Senior Contributing Editor
It was a terrorist command center, stupid!
Ruthie Blum
Opinion
PA forms united front with Hamas to fight Israel
Daniel Greenfield