Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Alaa al-Din Abd al-Nasser Hasan Khudari, the Nukhba commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Gaza City Brigade, was killed in retaliatory airstrikes.
Two of his children and a nephew were abducted to Gaza and later released alive.
Peace with Damascus cannot be established given the current situation, the defense minister told Knesset members.
The two terror groups claimed the body was “found today” in the Khan Yunis area of the southern Gaza Strip.
“It is a relief that you are finally receiving a proper burial in the soil you defended and fought for,” his widow said at cemetery of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak.
The 61-year-old died defending Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on Oct. 7, 2023.
Rom Braslavski, 21, said his Palestinian captors in Gaza stripped and assaulted him during two years in captivity, describing it as “hell without end.”
“They have the right if there’s an imminent threat to Israel, and all the mediators agree with that,” Washington’s top diplomat said.
Alaa Ga’udat Bani Ouda and Mohammad Qassem Suleiman were part of a cell planning an imminent attack.
According to Arab media reports, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the leader of Islamic Jihad, is spending most of his time in Egypt, with Cairo warning against any attempt on his life amid growing Israeli threats.
The initial inquiry cites Hamas’s covert use of medical sites for attacks as it investigates the Nasser strike in Khan Yunis that killed terrorists and civilians.
Some of the suspects were reportedly given security clearance to enter Israel, despite connections to terror groups in Gaza.
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