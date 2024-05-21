JNS Press+
Israel-Palestinian Conflict

Abbas adviser: Oct. 7 ‘could repeat itself 100 times’

P.A. leader Mahmoud Abbas’s religious affairs and Islamic relations adviser posted the threat on Facebook.

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas at a meeting in Ramallah, Sept. 3, 2020. Photo by Flash90.
(May 21, 2024 / JNS)

A Palestinian Authority official warned on social media over the weekend that the Oct. 7 massacre could “repeat itself 100 times, and perhaps even more seriously.”

According to the Palestinian Media Watch research institute, P.A. leader Mahmoud Abbas’s religious affairs and Islamic relations adviser, Mahmoud al-Habbash, posted the threat on his Facebook page on Saturday.

The post, translated from Arabic by PMW, reads in full: “If the Palestinian cause is not justly, comprehensively and permanently resolved, at least on the basis of international legitimacy, at least on the basis of the U.N. resolutions, then Oct. 7 [i.e., Hamas’ invasion and massacre in Israel] can repeat itself 100 times, and perhaps even more seriously.”

Al-Habbash’s words came on the heels of a U.N. General Assembly vote on a resolution to give the Palestinians unprecedented rights for a non-member observer state.

The resolution, which the United Arab Emirates pushed and which drew 25 abstentions in the 143-9 vote, came after Washington’s veto the previous month of a U.N. Security Council resolution that would have accepted the Palestinians’ long-dormant 2011 application for full membership in the global body.

