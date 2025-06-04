Palestinians with IDF uniforms arrested at Tel Aviv light-rail station

( June 4, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Police arrested two illegal Palestinians who crossed into Tel Aviv from Samaria with IDF uniforms, following a report they were carrying “suspicious luggage” at a light rail station on Wednesday.

Security officers at the Elifelet light rail station reported the two men, according to a police statement shared with JNS. The Palestinians were seen “disembarking from the train carrying suspicious luggage,” it said.

Police forces and bomb disposal units were called to examine the bags and did not find weapons or hazardous materials, police stated, adding that officers did find “clothing items” suspected to be issued by the Israel Defense Forces, “specifically a pair of pants and a jacket.”

The two suspects, a 44-year-old resident of Nablus (Shechem) and a 59-year-old resident of Beita al-Tahta, were taken into custody for further questioning by Israel’s security agencies, according to the statement.

Following a deadly shooting by two Palestinians at a Tel Aviv-Jaffa light rail station in October, the defense establishment warned that there are some 40,000 people illegally inside the pre-1967 borders, claiming that the attack could be only the beginning unless the issue was addressed.