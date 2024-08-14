JNS Press+
update deskIsrael at War

Rocket attack on Tel Aviv came from Khan Yunis humanitarian route

The Israeli Air Force struck Hamas terror targets adjacent to the launch site.

Israeli troops during operational activity in the Gaza Strip, August 2024. Credit: IDF.
(August 14, 2024 / JNS)

The Israeli Air Force struck terrorist targets adjacent to, but not in, a humanitarian route in Gaza from where Hamas fired two rockets at Tel Aviv on Tuesday, the IDF said.

The airstrikes in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, were carried out outside of the humanitarian route, the Israel Defense Forces emphasized.

In the terrorist group’s first attack targeting Tel Aviv since May, one rocket hit in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of central Israel, and the other fell short inside the Strip.

The rockets were reportedly of the M-90 variety, with a range of 56.5 miles.

No air-raid sirens were activated as the projectiles were not on course to hit populated areas.

“The Hamas terrorist organization continues to deliberately embed its military assets used to carry out attacks against Israel next to humanitarian infrastructure and the civilian population inside the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said on Wednesday morning, providing an infographic of the area where the rockets were launched.

IDF troops continue to operate in south, central Gaza

Israeli forces are continuing to operate in Tel al-Sultan, just north of Rafah City, the former Hamas stronghold in southernmost Gaza along the Egyptian border.

Over the past 24 hours, troops killed armed terrorists and located large amounts of weapons, ammunition, grenades and additional explosive devices.

Furthermore, IDF troops dismantled terrorist infrastructure in central Gaza, as well as sniper and observational posts.

Additionally, IDF soldiers continue operational activities in Khan Yunis.

Over the past 24 hours, the IAF struck more than 40 terrorist infrastructure sites throughout the Gaza Strip, including structures where terrorists fired anti-tank missiles and terrorists posed a threat to IDF troops.

10,000 soldiers treated since Oct. 7

The Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department released data on Wednesday showing that it has treated 10,056 IDF soldiers since the war began on Oct. 7.

Some 35% of them suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other psychological traumas, while 37% have limb injuries.

The Rehabilitation Department is also working with some 62,000 wounded veterans from previous wars. The forecast is for the department by 2030 to be treating some 100,000 people, with at least half suffering from PTSD.

