Sa’ar announces visa restrictions on Australian officials

( Aug. 18, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced retaliatory measures against Canberra on Monday, following Australia’s announcement last week that it plans to recognize a Palestinian state in September, and its refusal earlier in the day to grant a visa to Religious Zionism lawmaker Simcha Rothman.

Sa’ar also cited the case of former Israeli justice minister Ayelet Shaked, who was denied entry to Australia last November, as well as those of other Israeli figures.

I decided to revoke the visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority. The Australian Ambassador to Israel was just notified on the matter.



I also instructed the Israeli Embassy in Canberra to carefully examine any official Australian visa application for… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) August 18, 2025

He said that visas for Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority had been revoked, and that he had instructed Israel’s embassy in Canberra to closely scrutinize any future visa requests from Australian officials.

“While antisemitism is raging in Australia, including manifestations of violence against Jews and Jewish institutions, the Australian government is choosing to fuel it by false accusations, as if the visit of Israeli figures will disrupt public order and harm Australia’s Muslim population. It is shameful and unacceptable!” Sa’ar wrote on X.