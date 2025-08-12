Shutting down the economy won’t help the hostages

( Aug. 12, 2025 / JNS )

In a press conference on Sunday morning, the October Council—consisting of hostages’ families, bereaved relatives of Oct. 7 victims and mothers of reservists—took turns at the microphone to call for a countrywide strike the following week.

The men and women who read statements aloud conveyed a uniform message to the powers-that-be in Jerusalem: End the war and bring home all the hostages. Their plea for a deal to return the captives held by Hamas for the past 22 months isn’t new.

On the contrary, accusing the government of pursuing its goals in Gaza at the expense of the hostages has become a protest-movement mantra that every Israeli knows by heart.

That’s a delicate way of describing the chants and placards claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu has the blood of the fallen—and that of those “certain” to be killed by their kidnappers—on his hands. It’s a narrative backed by the mainstream Israeli media and embraced by Hamas.

Former political/military officials whose hatred for Bibi outweighs any vestige of patriotism they once possessed go even further. They’re perpetuating the lie, spread by the Jewish state’s most virulent enemies, that Israel is guilty of war crimes.

Again, nothing novel about the noxious noise that’s music to Hamas’s ears. Ditto for the call to paralyze the economy—the very threat two years ago that caused Netanyahu to reverse his decision to fire then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and proceed with judicial reforms. Hence the revival of the general-strike idea.

But the current attempt to pressure the premier into meeting unreasonable demands came on the heels of the announcement that Israel would be taking over Gaza City. The Cabinet approved the plan after a 10-hour session, during which ministers debated among themselves and with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir about how to proceed in the face of a failed “negotiation” process with Hamas.

The upshot was a diluted version of the original proposal to take military control of the entire Strip. Nevertheless, the protest movement went into high gear, hysterically citing a leaked statement attributed to Zamir—that the operation would result in the death of the hostages and hundreds of soldiers.

There’s no concrete evidence that Zamir actually expressed such a sentiment. Yet, even if he did so behind closed doors—in a meeting whose content was supposed to be classified—he publicly stated that the Israel Defense Forces under his command would implement with vigor the course of action agreed upon by the political echelon.

This isn’t the reason that the Histadrut labor federation, which represents some 800,000 Israeli trade unionists, isn’t endorsing the strike, however. No, it supports the protest movement in principle.

But the general strike it staged last September to pressure the government to reach a ceasefire deal with Hamas did little more than disrupt the lives of Israelis in a way that wasn’t helpful to the cause. Furthermore, the Labor Court ruled that the strike could not continue past 2:30 p.m.

Aside from that, it turns out that the bulk of the workforce under the Histadrut umbrella is on vacation until the end of August. As for the hi-tech sector, which has said it will join the strike: One employee in that sector quipped that Sundays are very light on the keyboard in any case, so techies staying home on Aug. 17 will hardly be affected.

The same can’t be said for the Bar Association, though, which is throwing its weight behind the scheduled strike. Whatever that means.

In an interesting twist, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum hasn’t lent its support to the event—or at least not yet. Perhaps its leadership was waiting to hear what Netanyahu had to say to the foreign press on Sunday afternoon, and later that evening to the Hebrew-language media, before settling on a strategy.

Speaking of which, concern on the part of certain coalition partners, along with those hostage families and reservists, keen to achieve total victory in the war rose following Netanyahu’s comments to journalists. Their main misgiving had to do with how the prime minister responded to the question of whether the upcoming attack on the remaining terrorist strongholds would be halted should Hamas suddenly express willingness to free a few hostages in exchange for a ceasefire.

What he said was that he was done with the “drips and drabs”—that he was aiming for the release of all 20 of the hostages. This was a reference to the captives who are still alive; he omitted mention of the 30 bodies that are usually included in such discussions.

Still, the fear that the intention to defeat rather than deal with Hamas could easily be sidetracked wasn’t baseless. It stemmed, among other reasons, from reports of a meeting on Saturday in Ibiza, Spain between U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani. Not a good sign.

To make matters more suspicious—or precarious—the Qatari news outlet Al Araby Al Jadeed, said that a delegation of Hamas leaders landed in Egypt on Monday to resume “ceasefire talks” where they left off. You know, with Hamas basking in the global campaign blaming Israel for a fake famine on Gaza, while refusing to release the hostages whose actual starvation it’s been filming for added torture. Just as it video-documented the atrocities it committed on Oct, 7, 2023—for the whole world to see. And conveniently forget.

That Israelis are divided on every issue connected to the war is typical for a populace whose default is heated debate. Even those in overall agreement argue incessantly over the details.

The latter is the case where rescuing the hostages is concerned. But how can anyone believe that shutting down the economy will further this aim?

Indeed, when did cutting off one’s own nose ever succeed in spiting his foe’s face? The answer is that the protest movement considers Netanyahu a greater enemy than Hamas. Its prominent members have gone so far as to admit it, loudly and proudly.