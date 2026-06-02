More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

The danger of falling into Tehran’s trap

Iran’s promises of restraint mask a strategy of perpetual pressure, using Hezbollah, diplomacy and the threat of wider war to weaken Israel and manipulate the West.

Fiamma Nirenstein
Trump Netanyahu
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Feb. 11, 2026. Credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.
(Jun. 2, 2026 / JNS)

One cannot help but notice the widespread delight surrounding media reports that U.S. President Donald Trump cursed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call. What a spectacle.

The two villains of the international imagination—burned in effigy in public squares, demonized in the media and condemned in political discourse—have suddenly become the stars of a new drama. The larger villain scolds the smaller one and tells him exactly what much of the prime-time audience wants to hear: “Everyone hates you. I told you so.”

But let us look at the facts.

Trump pressured Netanyahu into accepting a ceasefire that Iran has made a precondition for any diplomatic engagement, apparently accepting the ayatollahs’ promises at face value. Yet since March 2, when the war orchestrated by Iran began, Hezbollah has launched 5,500 missiles at Israeli military targets and another 2,200 at civilian communities.

The ceasefire announced on April 16 has changed little. Schools remain disrupted, businesses suffer, agriculture has been devastated, and 26 soldiers and two civilians have been killed, including 14 since the ceasefire took effect.

Faced with these realities, Netanyahu reportedly decided on Sunday to strike Hezbollah’s terror headquarters in Beirut’s Dahieh district. He ultimately backed down after Trump accused him of jeopardizing efforts to secure a broader understanding with Iran, which continues to link any talks to a ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Yet Hezbollah continues to fire.

And Iran is unlikely to provide Trump with anything resembling a meaningful or lasting truce.

Tehran will continue directing Hezbollah to attack communities such as Kiryat Shmona, Manara, Hanita and Shlomi—all of which came under fire again despite the renewed ceasefire. This is because the Iranian regime has no philosophical or strategic interest in peace. Rather, it has transformed the ceasefire into another instrument of war—a tool for manipulating and pressuring the United States.

Trump, facing multiple political pressures and eager to calm regional tensions, is actively seeking a pause in hostilities. Iran understands this and is exploiting it.

But a larger game has been underway since Oct. 7.

Through a sophisticated propaganda campaign, Iran has succeeded in reshaping much of the international conversation. A regime that remains one of the world’s leading sponsors of terrorism and continues to oppress its own people now seeks to present itself as a responsible international actor—a force for stability rather than chaos.

Its openly declared goal, however, has not changed: the destruction of Israel.

The strategy is proving remarkably effective.

Iran uses Hezbollah to blackmail the West with the promise of a peace that can never truly be achieved. At the same time, it seeks to provoke Israel into a confrontation with its most important ally, the United States.

Israel, however, cannot simply stand down. It has an obligation to defend its citizens. It will continue efforts to dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure, tunnels, weapons stockpiles and military capabilities up to and beyond the Litani River. It will avoid escalation when possible, but it cannot ignore attacks against its population.

And Hezbollah will continue to attack because Tehran commands it to do so.

Iran’s strategy is to keep the region permanently on the edge of a wider conflict, creating constant instability while extracting concessions from the international community.

Meanwhile, the regime continues rebuilding its missile arsenal. And amid all the discussion of ceasefires and diplomacy, another critical issue has largely disappeared from view: Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, one of the central concerns repeatedly raised by Trump, alongside freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The underlying message remains clear. Iran continues to wield the threat of war as a strategic weapon. No agreement with the regime of the ayatollahs can eliminate that threat so long as Tehran remains committed to using terrorism, proxies and regional instability as instruments of power.

U.S.-Israel Relations Iran
MORE FROM JNS
California State Capitol
U.S. News
California primaries could signal Dem Party’s direction on Israel, experts say
The Democratic political consultant Jared Sclar told JNS that “the results will cut in more than one direction, and that split is the story.”
June 2, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, June 1, 2026. Credit: Mark Garten/UN Photo.
Israel News
Israel had ‘no choice’ but to drive deeper into Lebanese territory, its UN envoy says, as Security Council pushes ceasefire
“Would you wait until the drones were buzzing over Paris?” Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the global body, asked his French counterpart.
June 2, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Blue and White Party lawmakers leave the Knesset plenum hall, Feb. 10, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Knesset passes in first reading bill to split AG role
The purpose of the legislation is to reduce the power of Israel’s attorney general, who both advises the government and manages criminal proceedings against elected officials.
June 2, 2026
David Isaac
Officials from the Israeli Defense Ministry hold a sign marking a new record of $19.2 billion in defense exports for 2025, as they present the annual report at ministry headquarters on June 2, 2026. Photo by Ariel Hermoni, Israel Ministry of Defense.
Israel News
Israel defense exports hit record $19.2 billion in 2025
Exports rose nearly 30% from a year earlier, with government-to-government deals accounting for over half of total sales.
June 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli air defenses intercept incoming rockets launched from Lebanon at northern Israel during the war with Iran and Hezbollah, March 24, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Hezbollah launches rockets, drones after Trump says terrorists agreed to halt attacks
The attacks resumed some three hours after Trump said the terrorist group had agreed to stop firing.
June 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Carney Canada
World News
‘Lots of rhetoric,’ questions remain, B’nai Brith Canada says of newly announced national panel to fight Jew-hatred
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that he was forming a new council to “combat racism and hate in all their forms and to guide the government of Canada as part of our efforts to build a fairer, more just, more inclusive society.”
June 1, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) observes a merchant vessel while on patrol enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran, May 4, 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
JNS TV / Straight Up
The hidden calculations behind Trump’s Iran delay
Jun. 1, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Keep the fire lit
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Israel is right to defend its Gaza blockade
Moshe Phillips