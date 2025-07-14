Silence is complicity on Iran, Argentina’s envoy says at AMIA bombing memorial

( July 14, 2025 / JNS)

Declaring that silence is complicity and that justice will be served, Argentina’s Ambassador to Israel on Monday drew a direct line between the Iranian-orchestrated bombing of the Jewish community center in Buenos Aires more than three decades ago and the Islamic Republic’s history of violence against the Jewish state.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, which orchestrated the AMIA bombing, continues to attack Israel today. This is not a local conflict—it’s a global struggle between life and death, between light and darkness. The enemies are the same and so is the pain,” Ambassador Axel Wahnish said at a ceremony at the Knesset in Jerusalem marking the 31st anniversary of the attack.

Eighty-five people were killed and more than 300 wounded on July 18, 1994, in the bombing at the AMIA (Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina) Jewish community center, the deadliest terrorist attack in the country’s history.

Last month, an Argentine judge ordered that the seven Iranians and three Lebanese citizens accused of involvement in the attack in Buenos Aires face trial in absentia.

The long-delayed legal action was enabled by a bill pushed through the Argentine National Congress earlier this year by Argentine President Javier Milei that authorizes trials in absentia for fugitives who have long sought to evade justice.

“This is a turning point after years of impunity. Justice will be served—even if the perpetrators refuse to appear,” the ambassador said.

“While much of the Western world remains silent in the face of Iranian terror, our president has made it clear that silence is complicity. He has chosen to stand firmly on the right side of history,” he added.

“The people of Israel, the Knesset, and the entire Jewish nation stand with the victims of AMIA and their families,” said Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, who hosted the inaugural event. “President Milei is the greatest friend Israel has ever had in Argentina. We are not alone.”

Argentina has long maintained that senior Iranian officials operating through its Lebanese terrorist proxy Hezbollah played a key role in the attack. But three decades of government probes delayed and marred by corruption, coupled with Iran’s refusal to hand over any of the suspects sought for trial, have not yielded any conviction for the bombing to date.

“For 31 years we have continued to fight for justice,” said AMIA Secretary-General Mario Sogol. “Iran and its proxy Hezbollah were responsible for the attack.”

“The AMIA building was my second home,” recounted Javier Waldman, a survivor of the bombing. “The rubble may have buried our walls, but not our spirit. We will continue marching and demanding justice.”