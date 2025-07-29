Skyline rising: Inside Jerusalem’s historic building boom

( July 29, 2025 / JNS )

Jerusalem is experiencing the most significant building boom in its modern history.

In the past year alone, city authorities approved more than 7,700 new housing units, more than double the annual average of the previous decade.

High-rise towers, many exceeding 30 stories, are rising across neighborhoods lined with modest walk-ups. At the western entrance to the capital, cranes fill the skyline as construction on a multi-billion-shekel transit and business hub, the Jerusalem Gateway project, accelerates.

“Urban renewal is a vital pillar of the housing revolution,” said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion in a recent press conference. “It revitalizes neighborhoods, updates infrastructure and promotes justice while preserving our historic character and green spaces.”

Former Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum explained that market forces were the central driver behind the urban development boom.

“Prices are high because the supply does not meet demand. The mayor wants young people to be able to buy an apartment in Jerusalem, and currently, that is not an option,” she told JNS.

“The more building occurs, the more affordable the housing becomes, so the rationale is to transform Jerusalem and make it accessible both physically and economically,” she added.

The building wave is a turning point for a city once resistant to vertical growth. Construction in Jerusalem long lagged behind demand due to topography, preservation laws and political caution.

Now, priorities such as national urban policy and accelerated infrastructure development are driving a rapid shift—the city is growing upward, faster and in greater volume than ever.

“From an average of about 2,300 housing units per year up to 2019, we’ve grown to 8,000 annually from 2021 to 2024,” said Sharon Mandelbaum, head of Jerusalem’s Municipal and Business Strategic Development Division. “That’s over 28,000 units that were granted permits in these few years.”

The change is especially visible in neighborhoods marked for densification. In Talpiot, Kiryat Yovel and the Katamonim neighborhoods, mid-century housing blocks are being replaced by towers.

“Jerusalem is a city of heritage with a lot of cultural considerations, which creates a very complex building environment,” said Hassan-Nahoum. “A lot of the decisions around where to expand are based on trying to avoid historically significant areas. Some neighborhoods are less culturally sensitive, which makes it a lot easier to quickly permit and expand living space there.”

Commercial construction has surged alongside housing. The Jerusalem Gateway project alone includes more than 20 towers, hotels, offices and public buildings, creating an employment district linked to light and intercity rail.

Officials estimate these projects could bring more than 50,000 housing units and vast commercial space to the city by decade’s end.

Hassan-Nahoum explained that Jerusalem’s unique constraints are what make tower building and vertical expansion a trademark of the city’s urban development. “Jerusalem is cut off on the east by political considerations and cut off on the west by a green belt of forest. Because of that, Jerusalem has to build up,” she said.

Scarce land and high prices

Jerusalem’s building surge is not taking place in isolation; it reflects broader demographic and policy shifts shaping urban development across Israel. With a national population nearing 10 million and expected to double by 2050, demand for housing in major cities has intensified, especially in the country’s center, where land is scarce and prices are high.

While greater Tel Aviv has historically absorbed much of this growth, rising costs and limited space have prompted policymakers to identify alternative urban centers.

“Jerusalem now has a population exceeding one million, growing annually by over 1.5%,” said attorney Avi Porten, a zoning expert. “It also has a higher proportion of young people and new immigrants than the national average. This creates strong annual demand for new housing.”

The capital’s growth is steady and demographically driven. Nearly 40% of residents are under 25, fueling consistent demand, especially in middle- and lower-income sectors.

National housing policy has shifted toward urban renewal and infill development over continued sprawl. Long viewed as politically complex and geologically constrained, Jerusalem is now central to that strategy.

Much of the momentum stems from a shift in city policy. The Local Planning and Building Committee has taken a more active role, prioritizing urban renewal and easing regulatory barriers in key zones.

A key driver has been the expanded use of two national programs: TAMA (National Outline Plan) 38, which strengthens older buildings against earthquakes, and Pinui-Binui (“Evacuation and Reconstruction”), which enables the full redevelopment of residential complexes.

Though long available, these frameworks only gained traction in Jerusalem starting in 2022. Since then, eligibility zones have widened and developers have received expanded building rights, often permitting towers of 25 to 35 stories in areas once capped at six.

Transit-oriented projects

Simultaneously, the city has prioritized transit-oriented projects, especially along existing or planned light rail lines. Developers in “transportation priority zones” receive streamlined approvals and additional density in exchange for including amenities such as parks, schools or commercial space.

While planning policy and incentives have created the conditions for growth, it is the expansion of transportation infrastructure that has made high-density development viable. Over the past five years, Jerusalem has heavily invested in a multi-modal transit network to connect peripheral neighborhoods with the city center and reduce reliance on private vehicles.

A central element in this transformation is the city’s expanding light rail system. Beyond the established Red Line, from Pisgat Ze’ev in the north to Mount Herzl in the west, new lines are forming a broader network. The Green Line, under construction, will serve institutions such as Hebrew University’s Givat Ram campus and Hadassah Medical Center in Ein Kerem, while the Blue and Purple Lines are in advanced planning.

These lines are designed not just for mobility but for urban restructuring; most new high-rise construction is concentrated within 550 yards of future stations.

In 20 years, we imagine a future where people are mostly based on public transport and a lot less on private vehicles,” Hassan-Nahoum said. ‘There is great value in expanding the public transport lines, which could allow for greater population density around the centers of transportation.”

Meanwhile, intercity connectivity has improved dramatically. The high-speed rail link to Tel Aviv, inaugurated in 2019 and now at full capacity, has reduced commute times to just over 30 minutes. This redefines Jerusalem’s connection to Israel’s economic center, enabling professionals to live in the capital while maintaining access to Tel Aviv’s job market.

In anticipation of further demand, early-stage planning is underway for a Jerusalem metro, an underground network that would supplement the light rail with higher-capacity service. Though not expected to break ground before the 2030s, the metro is already influencing long-term zoning, with planners reserving corridors for future tunneling.

Barriers to implementation

Despite the ambitious pace of planning, many projects face serious barriers to implementation. Chief among them are rising construction costs, labor shortages and logistical challenges unique to Jerusalem’s topography and legal landscape.

In the past two years, construction costs in Israel have surged. Contractors report material price hikes of up to 25%, driven by global supply disruptions, currency fluctuations and inflation. In Jerusalem, costs are further inflated by the challenges of working in densely built environments, with limited equipment access and delays from archaeological reviews or infrastructure relocation.

Labor shortages pose an even greater constraint. Since late 2023, Israel’s construction sector has suffered severe workforce depletion. The war in Gaza and related security restrictions removed tens of thousands of Arab laborers from Judea and Samaria from the workforce. Efforts to bring in foreign workers from India and Sri Lanka have been slowed by bureaucracy and limited training infrastructure.

These challenges don’t halt construction, but do extend timelines and raise risk. Projects with full approval can take years to break ground, and some developers are delaying final commitments due to uncertain costs and labor availability. For policymakers, the gap between approved plans and actual builds has become a key concern, prompting discussions about financial guarantees, streamlined title resolution and greater state support.

Affordability, though not the primary goal of most projects, remains a concern. Many new developments target mid- to upper-tier markets, particularly in transit-accessible zones where demand is strong from professionals and dual-income households. While this helps attract capital and speed approvals, it raises questions about how to ensure income diversity over time. Affordable housing quotas exist, but they remain relatively small.

There are also technical concerns with the pace of densification. In neighborhoods undergoing high-rise growth, the infrastructure, sewage, electrical and road systems were not built for current or future loads.

While transportation upgrades are underway via light rail expansion, other civic infrastructure, schools, clinics and public space often lags. This has led planning departments to focus on aligning vertical growth with horizontal service capacity.

The current wave of development in Jerusalem is part of a broader strategic shift in how the city is planned, positioned and governed. At the core of this vision is the Jerusalem Development Authority, a joint body of the Municipality of Jerusalem and the Ministry for Jerusalem and Heritage.

The JDA plays a central role in aligning urban development with national priorities, coordinating investments across housing, transportation and employment zones. Its strategy centers on dense, transit-oriented nodes that integrate residential towers with commercial activity and public services.

The goal is to reduce sprawl, improve mobility and grow the city’s tax base by attracting residents and businesses to underutilized areas.