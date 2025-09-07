Standing up for Israel and the West

( Sept. 6, 2025 / JNS )

The fight against antisemitism, global threats from Iran and the battle for Western values take center stage in this premiere episode of “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman.

Hosted by Groisman, an attorney, Jewish advocate and the former Mayor of Bal Harbour, Fla., this weekly show delivers unfiltered analysis and conversations on Israel, the Jewish world and the West.

In this first episode, Groisman reflects on the state of Jewish America after Oct. 7; the plight of hostages still being held in Gaza; and the urgent challenges facing both Israel and Diaspora Jewry. He also highlights his new book, Before It’s Too Late, a bold examination of antisemitism across politics, academia and within the Jewish community itself. The book goes even further by laying out concrete steps on how to confront these new challenges.

This week’s guest is Erin Molan, one of Australia’s most recognizable media personalities. From her beginnings as a sports broadcaster to her rise as a national news anchor and outspoken defender of Western and Jewish values, she has become a leading voice against Hamas and Islamist extremism.

Together, they unpack:

The Iranian regime’s role in terror attacks on Australian soil.

The disturbing rise of antisemitism in Australia, Europe and America

Why Western leaders’ appeasement of terrorists fails every time.

How silence from “mainstream” communities enables hate to flourish.

The attacks on prayer, religion and Judeo-Christian values in the United States and abroad.

