The war of economic endurance

Israel’s confrontation with Iran has become a contest of economic capacity, industrial resilience and geopolitical necessity. The emerging U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding, whose details remain undisclosed and to which Israel is not a party, adds strategic uncertainty. Its terms will shape the environment in which Israel must sustain deterrence against Iran and its proxies.

This is not another round of regional escalation. It is a conflict that has redrawn the logic of modern warfare.

For decades, Israel’s strategic edge rested on technological superiority, rapid mobilization and precise strike capability. But the current environment has exposed a new reality; the decisive front is no longer the battlefield. It is the balance sheet.

This evolution did not arrive without warning. Modern conflict is increasingly shaped by economic asymmetry, where inexpensive threats force disproportionately expensive defensive responses. What we are witnessing now is that same dynamic at the level of national strategy.

Israel is fighting a conflict it cannot avoid, against adversaries that impose costs without absorbing them. The question is no longer whether Israel can win militarily; it is whether Israel and its defense ecosystem can sustain deterrence across multiple fronts and under sustained pressure. The durability of Israel’s economy and industrial base has become as central to national security as any operational success.

Strategic clarity becomes harder to maintain when the regional environment is shifting beneath Israel’s feet.

Israel’s defense ecosystem is being asked to sustain NIS 42 billion ($11.3 billion) in wartime expenditures, according to government budget updates, while supporting daily operational costs that rival the annual defense budgets of small nations. Israeli business press reporting also notes that the Ministry of Defense is carrying NIS 15.5 billion ($4.2 billion) in accumulated debt to Israel’s three largest defense companies, even as these firms continue to deliver under heavy demand. Their ability to absorb delayed payments has become a strategic asset, ensuring that Israel’s most critical defense capabilities remain uninterrupted despite fiscal strain.

The broader strategic question is how Israel allocates finite resources in a conflict with no clear endpoint. The Ministry of Defense argues that funds are exhausted because of wartime realities: rehabilitation of wounded soldiers, compensation for bereaved families, maintaining large reserve forces and sustaining multifront operations. The Ministry of Finance counters that overruns stem from inefficiencies and managerial shortcomings. This is not a bureaucratic dispute; it is a strategic one.

The Lebanon escalation: A cost multiplier

The intensifying exchange with Hezbollah has magnified these pressures. Israel’s northern front now consumes resources at a rate that rivals the Iranian theater. Hezbollah’s low-cost, high-volume rocket and drone attacks highlight the economic asymmetry; each launch costs Hezbollah hundreds of dollars, while Israel’s defensive response can cost tens of thousands. This imbalance is not incidental. It is central to Iran’s strategy of imposing sustained financial pressure on Israel through its proxies.

If the confrontation escalates into a broader northern campaign, the economic dimension of the conflict will become even more decisive. Israel’s challenge is not only operational; it is financial. Maintaining a high alert posture in the north while preparing for Iranian escalation strains the defense ecosystem to its limits. The longer this posture must be sustained, the more it reshapes Israel’s long-term budgeting, procurement cycles and industrial planning.

The political environment surrounding the conflict has also shifted. Recent criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Israeli operations in Beirut and Southern Lebanon has added complexity. Even when such statements do not alter Israel’s operational imperatives, they can influence the diplomatic and economic environment in which Israel must sustain long-term deterrence. Public debate over the MoU’s economic provisions, including recent statements rejecting elements of the draft, underscores how fluid and contested the agreement remains.

This comes as Israel is also navigating the implications of the U.S.-Iran MoU. Its timing signals a recalibration of dynamics between Washington and Tehran, and any framework that alters Iran’s economic breathing room or sanctions exposure will directly affect the cost imposition strategy Israel now faces.

The Jewish state must integrate this uncertainty into long-term planning, especially as it balances sustained readiness in the north with the financial demands of multifront operations. Strategic clarity becomes harder to maintain when the regional environment is shifting beneath Israel’s feet.

Despite the financial strain, Israel continues investing heavily to stay ahead of Iranian and Hezbollah capabilities. One example is the effort to counter fiber-optic guided drones; an area that has received approximately NIS 2 billion ($560 million) in dedicated funding, though no comprehensive solution has yet been found.

According to Israeli business press reporting, since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the Ministry of Defense has placed roughly NIS 260 billion ($73 billion) in procurement orders—nearly four times pre-war levels—reflecting the urgency driving Israel’s defense buildup. These figures illustrate the scale of the challenge and the degree to which Israel’s defense industry has been forced into wartime acceleration.

Such numbers underscore a deeper reality.

Israel is not simply responding to attacks; it is attempting to maintain technological superiority in a conflict where adversaries impose costs at a fraction of what Israel must spend to defend itself. Iran’s strategy is explicitly designed to exploit this asymmetry. Hezbollah’s escalating pressure in the north, combined with Iran’s expanding proxy network, forces Israel to sustain a level of readiness that strains even a robust defense economy.

The MoU adds another layer of uncertainty; any agreement that eases Iran’s sanctions pressure or expands its economic space will directly influence the resources available to Tehran and its proxies. The winner in this conflict will not be the side with the most advanced weapons. It will be the side that can sustain deterrence while preserving economic stability and social cohesion.