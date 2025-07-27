The countdown begins: Israel’s deadline for illegal Bedouin villages

( July 27, 2025 / JNS)

Travelers heading south toward Beersheva, Dimona, Yerucham or Arad are well aware of the complex challenges facing the Negev. The Bedouin population’s ongoing encroachment on open spaces and state lands, coupled with rising crime rates, hazardous roads and limited governance, has created significant difficulties.

These issues adversely affect both Jewish and Bedouin communities, with the latter enduring frequent gun violence in urban areas. However, a recent policy shift by the Israeli government offers promising prospects for meaningful change in the region in the coming years.

In May, the government adopted a pivotal resolution that redefined its approach to regulating Bedouin settlements. Rather than pursuing Bedouin claimants asserting ownership over Negev lands, the state now requires them to engage proactively with the authorities.

This decision facilitates the formal integration of approximately 150,000 Bedouins into permanent settlements equipped with adequate infrastructure, while simultaneously protecting vast tracts of Negev land from unauthorized use.

This reform has the potential to transform the Negev into a thriving region, aligning with David Ben-Gurion’s vision. To appreciate the significance of this policy shift, it is essential to understand the historical context and the policies that have hindered progress.

Since its founding, Israel has faced challenges in addressing Bedouin settlement in the Negev, with repeated efforts to establish organized communities proving unsuccessful. In the 1970s, the state permitted Bedouins to submit ownership claims for Negev lands through a simplified process that required no formal measurements, official documentation, or verifiable evidence.

Within a short period, approximately 3,200 claims were filed, covering over 800,000 dunams. For instance, a Bedouin who regularly traverses a path to a water source, as their ancestors did, might claim ancestral ownership of that land.

Over the years, around 200 such claims were adjudicated in court, all of which were rejected, with the lands registered to the state. Nonetheless, for many Bedouins, the existence of these claims alone constituted proof of ownership.

While these claims may appear unsubstantiated, they have created a significant obstacle: large areas are treated as private property under Bedouin custom, where unauthorized entry or settlement is met with severe consequences. Consequently, these claims have impeded the development of extensive Negev territories.

The result has been that lands allocated by the state for Bedouin settlement, some of which have seen investments of hundreds of millions of shekels in infrastructure and plots, remain underutilized. Generous offers to claimants, including free plots and financial grants, have often been declined, as delaying acceptance appeared more advantageous in anticipation of better future offers.

Until recently, the state’s approach was to expand the jurisdiction of Bedouin local councils, incorporating uncontested lands for settlement. This led to the creation of expansive yet sparsely populated settlements with inadequate infrastructure. For example, the town of Kuseife spans nearly 14,000 dunams but supports only 20,000 residents, compared to Kfar Saba, which, with a similar area, accommodates 110,000 residents—over five times the population density.

In a significant development, under the leadership of Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, who oversees the Bedouin Settlement Regulation Authority, the government approved the “Blue Lines Reform” approximately two months ago. This reform fundamentally reshapes the regularization framework, particularly the compensation mechanism for ownership claimants.

The policy establishes a fixed timeframe during which claimants may sign agreements to relinquish their claims, release the land, and receive compensation in the form of a plot in a legally recognized settlement and a financial grant. Crucially, these compensations are time-bound: full benefits are contingent on claimants permitting settlement on the disputed land within the stipulated period.

Failure to agree to the compromise will result in the contested land being removed from the settlement’s boundaries, significantly reducing its value and diminishing the claimants’ potential financial gain. For the first time in decades, the policy places time constraints on claimants, incentivizing cooperation. Those who comply promptly will benefit, while those who delay risk losing their claims entirely.

This transformative policy shift enables the consolidation of Bedouin residents into designated, well-planned settlements and safeguards the Negev’s lands for future development.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.