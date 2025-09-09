The West is finally waking up. But is it too late?

( Sept. 9, 2025 / JNS )

The tide may finally be turning when it comes to Israel and Gaza. Following month upon month of elite institutions, professors, pundits and union leaders justifying Hamas and downplaying the terrorist atrocities of Oct. 7, 2023, a viral moment signaled a shift: Ordinary Western citizens are standing up, speaking out and pushing back.

This week, host Meira K pulls back the curtain on why the battle over “Palestine” was never really about statehood but a much deeper, global war of ideas.

In her analysis, she exposes the century-old revolutionary playbook now being used against the West. From propaganda to institutional capture, from emotional manipulation to social media dominance, she reveals how radical Islam and woke confusion have formed an unholy alliance threatening Western values, free speech and national security.

Key topics covered:

The five-step revolutionary blueprint used by Lenin, Khomeini and now Hamas

How propaganda has replaced warfare as the primary tool of conquest

The true meaning behind “Gays for Palestine” and why identity politics has become weaponized

Why the “Palestinian cause” is a distraction from the larger ideological assault

Why moral clarity, unapologetic speech and strong national identity are the only defenses

