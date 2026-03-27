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Trump extends deadline for strikes on Iranian energy facilities by 10 days

The U.S. president’s initial five-day pause had been set to expire on Saturday.

Mar. 27, 2026
JNS Staff

Trump extends deadline for strikes on Iranian energy facilities by 10 days

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Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump makes a phone call in the Outer Oval of the White House, July 31, 2025. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
( Mar. 27, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended by 10 days a deadline tied to possible strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, signaling continued efforts to pursue a diplomatic resolution to the war while maintaining the threat of military escalation.

Trump announced Thursday that he would delay action against Iranian energy facilities until April 6, following what U.S. officials described as a renewed diplomatic outreach to Tehran through international mediators.

“As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that “talks are ongoing and … are going very well.”

Trump’s initial five-day pause on strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure had been set to expire on Saturday, raising the prospect of a significant escalation if no diplomatic progress was achieved. The U.S. administration has been working through Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey to encourage Iran to participate in high-level negotiations on an American proposal aimed at ending the conflict.

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff said in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday that mediators had approached Washington in recent days with proposals to facilitate talks between the two sides. According to Witkoff, the United States conveyed to Iran, via Pakistan, a 15-point framework outlining possible terms for a broader agreement.

“This has resulted in strong and positive talks … we will see where things lead and if we can convince Iran that this is the inflection point with no good alternatives for them other than more death and destruction,” Witkoff said, adding that there were indications Tehran may be seeking an exit from the conflict.

The Pentagon is preparing military options should diplomacy fail, including possible large-scale strikes and other measures aimed at significantly degrading Iran’s capabilities. The risk of escalation remains high, particularly if the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor, remains closed.

Oil markets reacted quickly to Trump’s announcement, with prices briefly falling before rebounding amid continued uncertainty over the trajectory of the conflict and diplomatic efforts.

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