Trump picks Jewish lawyer Will Scharf for White House assistant role

( Nov. 17, 2024 / JNS)

Donald Trump announced Saturday that attorney Will Scharf will join his White House team.

“I am pleased to announce that William Owen Scharf will serve as assistant to the president and White House staff secretary,” the president-elect said in a statement published by his transition team.

According to Trump, “Will is a highly skilled attorney who will be a crucial part of my White House team. He has played a key role in defeating the Election Interference and Lawfare waged against me, including by winning the Historic Immunity Decision in the Supreme Court.”

Scharf “has served as a federal prosecutor, worked diligently to confirm Judges and Justices during my first term, clerked for two Federal Appeals Court Judges, and was an award winning graduate at Harvard Law School and Magna Cum Laude at Princeton,” the statement noted.

“Will is going to make us proud as we Make America Great Again,” concluded Trump.

Scharf began working for Trump in October 2023, working on several legal cases, including the appeal of his gag order in his hush money criminal case, the appeal of his civil fraud case and his successful presidential immunity case before the U.S. Supreme Court, in which the Jewish attorney reportedly played a “major role.”

Earlier this year, the Jewish lawyer ran for Missouri attorney general but lost the primary challenge aimed at unseating incumbent Andrew Bailey.

In 2023, Scharf co-founded Jews Against Soros with Newsweek senior editor-at-large Josh Hammer. The website lays out the Hungarian Holocaust survivor’s history of funding far-left political activism, including the anti-Israel BDS movement.

Scharf told The Daily Caller at the time, “We plan to build a grassroots army of Jews committed to standing up against Soros and his brand of leftism.”