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California man pleads guilty to sending money to ISIS, having homemade bomb

The Long Beach man “also discussed conducting operations for ISIS in the United States,” prosecutors said.

Gavel, Courtroom
Gavel on a courtroom table. Credit: Joe Gratz via Wikimedia Commons.
(Jan. 28, 2026 / JNS)

Mark Lorenzo Villanueva, of Long Beach, Calif., pleaded guilty in federal court on Jan. 27 to sending money to people he believed were members of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and to illegally having a homemade explosive device.

The 29-year-old admitted that he tried to “provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization” and to “being a felon in possession of a firearm,” the U.S. Department of Justice said.

According to court records, Villanueva began talking on social media in February with a person who claimed to be an ISIS fighter living in Syria and who “told Villanueva how to send him money in Syria.”

Prosecutors said Villanueva sent more than $1,600, believing the funds would be used to purchase “ammunition, weapons and other supplies” for ISIS. He also discussed carrying out attacks in the United States for the terrorist organization.

In an August search of Villanueva’s home, law enforcement “found a manufactured bomb packed with large amounts of ball bearings and other metal objects, including nails, screws and nuts,” according to prosecutors.

At the time, he was prohibited from owning a firearm due to a felony stalking conviction from 2017.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 17. Villanueva faces up to 35 years in prison.

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