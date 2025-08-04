California man arrested for sending payments to ISIS terrorists

( Aug. 4, 2025 / JNS )

Mark Lorenzo Villanueva, 28, of Long Beach, Calif., and a lawful permanent resident from the Philippines, was arrested on Aug. 1 for allegedly sending money to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, which is a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Villanueva allegedly sent a dozen payments to ISIS during a five-month period, totaling $1,615, according to the federal complaint. He also allegedly communicated via social media with two self-identified ISIS fighters, during which he expressed his desire to join the terror group and offered to provide financial support.

“It’s an honor to fight and die for our faith. It’s the best way to go to heaven,” Villanueva stated to one of the individuals, according to the complaint. “Someday soon, I’ll be joining,” he added.

Prosecutors claim that the FBI recovered “what appeared to be a bomb from Villanueva’s bedroom” during his arrest.

“Supporting a terrorist group, whether at home or abroad, is a serious risk to our national security,” said Bill Essayli, acting U.S. attorney for the Central District of California. “We will aggressively hunt down and prosecute anyone who provides support or comfort to our enemies.”

Villanueva appeared in court the afternoon he was arrested. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.