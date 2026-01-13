More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Ex-Navy SEAL, who saw US government as ‘controlled by Israel, Jews,’ convicted in plot to bomb police

A jury found Gregory Vandenberg guilty of transporting explosives, which he intended to use to target law enforcement, the Justice Department said.

Gavel, Courtroom
Gavel on a courtroom table. Credit: Joe Gratz via Wikimedia Commons.
(Jan. 13, 2026 / JNS)

A U.S. Navy SEAL, who displayed neo-Nazi symbols and praised terrorist groups, was convicted on Jan. 12 of planning to use explosives against police at a California protest, federal prosecutors said on Monday.

A federal jury found Gregory Vandenberg, 49, guilty of “transporting explosives with intent to kill, injure or intimidate” law enforcement officers, and of trying to bring illegal fireworks into the state.

Prosecutors said Vandenberg was driving from El Paso to San Diego ahead of the June 14, 2025, “No Kings Day” protests when he stopped at a travel center in New Mexico. There, Vandenberg wore a shirt that read “Amalek,” a reference to a biblical tribe and nemesis of the Jews.

At the travel center, he bought mortar fireworks and dozens of M-150 firecrackers and told a store clerk he planned to throw the fireworks at police officers and asked how much damage they could cause, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Alarmed by his comments, store employees recorded his license plate and shared it with authorities. Federal agents arrested Vandenberg the next morning while he was sleeping in his car at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.

A search of his vehicle recovered shirts with neo-Nazi symbols, an al-Qaeda flag, a reference to Israel attacking the USS Liberty in 1968 and a claim, in Latin, that “Judea must be destroyed.”

FBI agents also found a Taliban flag displayed on the home screen of Vandenberg’s phone. Investigators found phone messages “suggesting Vandenberg was upset with the U.S. government, including President Trump, because he viewed the U.S. government as being controlled by Israel and the Jews,” per the Justice Department.

The verdict came after a five-day trial and about three hours of jury deliberations. Vandenberg remains in federal custody awaiting sentencing and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Terrorism
EXPLORE JNS
Hamas Attack on Israel, Oct. 7
Israel News
Israel has slain 2,561 terrorists who invaded on Oct. 7—report
A special unit has been hunting down all those who took part in the Hamas-led massacre; several hundred more remain alive.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin