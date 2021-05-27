More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Pro-Israel Congress members pen letter to Biden, criticizing internal anti-Semitic rhetoric

“We believe we need a united, all-of-government effort to combat rising anti-Semitism in this country,” they say, citing an uptick in violent acts that have occurred across the country.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.). speaks at an event addressing anti-Semitism on Jan. 7, 2020. Source: Rep. Josh Gottheimer via Twitter.
U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.). speaks at an event addressing anti-Semitism on Jan. 7, 2020. Source: Rep. Josh Gottheimer via Twitter.
(May 27, 2021 / JNS)

Four pro-Israel members Jewish members of Congress criticized anti-Semitic statements by their colleagues from both sides of the aisle on Wednesday in a letter thanking U.S. President Joe Biden for taking the rise in anti-Semitism seriously and urging him to take further steps.

“We believe we need a united, all-of-government effort to combat rising anti-Semitism in this country,” the letter writers said, citing an increased number of violent anti-Semitic acts that have occurred across the country. The letter came on the report that the Anti-Defamation League found more than 17,000 tweets in one week with some variation of the phrase “Hitler was right.”

The spate of anti-Jewish violence in North America and worldwide came during and after the hostilities launched by Hamas in the Gaza Strip against Israel earlier this month.

“In Times Square, a group yelling anti-Semitic slurs viciously beat, kicked, and pepper-sprayed an unsuspecting Jewish man. In Los Angeles, a caravan of pro-Palestinian protestors descended on a restaurant in West Hollywood, demanding to know ‘who’s Jewish?’ before unleashing a violent attack on diners while yelling anti-Semitic slurs,” the letter stated. “In Bal Harbour, a Jewish family visiting from New Jersey was harassed by four men in an SUV shouting, ‘Free Palestine, f*** you Jew, die Jew.’ In Tucson, Arizona, an individual threw a rock through a glass window, vandalizing Congregation Chaverim. Jews across the United States are facing an extraordinarily tense environment of fear and insecurity.”

The members who signed onto the letter included Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Kathy Manning (D-N.C.), Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Elaine Luria (D-Va.).

The letter’s authors said that there should be no excuse for harassing and targeting Jews, blaming them on a conflict in the Middle East and holding them responsible for Israel’s actions or policies.

“Given that Jews in Europe and around the world have faced a similar increase in threats in recent weeks coinciding with the conflict, we also urge you to swiftly nominate an experienced and qualified United States ambassador-at-large to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism,” the letter stated.

The letter also took issue with what the signers called anti-Semitic rhetoric from certain members of Congress, pointing to recent statements from Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) comparing the wearing of face mask as a result of the coronavirus pandemic to the wearing of yellow stars forced only on Jews in Nazi Germany during the Holocaust. Other accusations from progressive members of Congress accuse Israel of being an apartheid state.

“These statements are anti-Semitic at their core and contribute to a climate that is hostile to many Jews. We must never forget that less than eighty years ago, within the lifetime of our parents and grandparents, 6 million people were murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust because they were Jews. Israel has long provided the Jewish people with a homeland in which they can be safe after facing centuries of persecution,” said the letter.

“Sadly, we have learned from our history that when this type of violence and inflammatory rhetoric goes unaddressed, it can fuel increasing hatred and violence, and lead to unspeakable acts against Jews,” it continued. “That is why we need a united, bipartisan, national-level commitment to confront and address the threat of antisemitism head-on. Anti-Semitism is wrong, and it deserves to be unequivocally condemned by all.”

In related news, a consortium of Jewish organizations designated May 27 as a “Day of Action Against Anti-Semitism” in response to the ongoing attacks and threats happening to Jews worldwide.

Holocaust BDS Movement Anti-Israel Bias Congress
EXPLORE JNS
Jewish Federations of North America CEO Eric Fingerhut addresses the group's general assembly in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 10, 2026. Photo by Andrew Bernard.
U.S. News
At Federation gathering in Washington, concern about anti-Israel Left
“You couldn’t measure on a Richter scale the concern about El-Sayed,” the Jewish Federations of North America CEO said of the senator-elect from Michigan.
November 10, 2026 06:21 PM
Andrew Bernard
El presidente de Israel, Isaac Herzog, interviene en la sesión inaugural de la 26ª Knéset en Jerusalén, el 10 de noviembre de 2026. Foto de Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog urges expanded peace agreements, unity at opening of 26th Knesset
Israeli president calls for stronger U.S. ties, shared military service and a full parliamentary term as Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot works to form a government.
November 10, 2026 11:44 AM
Joshua Marks
Food crawl supporting Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia on Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of EndJewHatred.
U.S. News
Kristallnacht eve anti-Jewish boycott backfires, as 10 times as many show up to support targeted Philly eateries
“This was more than solidarity. It was a refusal to let history repeat itself,” Jayne Zirkle of End Jew-Hatred told JNS.
Nov. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Former federal Government's Commissioner for Culture and the Media Claudia Roth arrives on the red carpet for the Award Ceremony of the 76th Berlinale, Europe's first major film festival of the year, in Berlin, Feb. 21, 2026. Photo by Ralf Hirschberger/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
German ex-culture commissioner regrets criticizing anti-Israel film
Claudia Roth, 71, calling her remarks a “huge mistake” and a “great stupidity.”
Nov. 9, 2026
David Isaac
Breaking News
18:16
House blocks Hegseth impeachment
15:00
Tel Aviv police simulate terror attack in residential neighborhood
14:56
Jim Jordan elected House minority leader
14:30
IDF dismantles four illegal outposts in Judea and Samaria
14:15
Yashar cancels scheduled meeting with Likud after Netanyahu’s speech
14:00
Knesset speaker vote scheduled for Nov. 17
13:45
Netanyahu’s Knesset speech is ‘disgraceful,’ Eisenkot says
13:30
Commotion erupts between lawmakers during Netanyahu’s Knesset speech
13:15
Netanyahu says Arab parties seek ‘destruction’ of Israel
13:02
Netanyahu calls for national unity government in Knesset speech
13:00
Israeli who illegally crossed into Lebanon returned, handed to police, IDF says
12:30
Arab Knesset members walk out during Israeli national anthem
12:15
Knesset members give standing ovation to Elisha Medan
12:00
Milan mural of Oct. 7 hostages erased
11:41
Rubio: ‘No need for major combat operations’ against Iran
10:48
France pressed to prove claims of Israeli online influence
10:16
Herzog urges expanded peace agreements at opening of 26th Knesset
09:56
Gulf states approve forward military command in Kuwait
09:46
Shas party reaffirms support for Netanyahu as prime minister
09:36
Wounded veteran Elisha Madan vows to stand on prosthetics for Knesset oath
09:16
Smotrich urges Kahana to refuse Knesset speakership with backing of Joint List, Ra’am
09:03
Yashar seeks vote to replace Knesset Speaker Ohana
09:00
Nikki Haley recounts Iranian assassination plot targeting her on US soil
08:51
WATCH: Israel’s 26th Knesset sworn in
08:36
Iran’s IRGC unveils new ‘missile city’
08:15
Israel warns Iran remains global threat, citing attacks in Europe
07:54
Bereaved mother enters Knesset: ‘Carrying a very big torch’
07:34
US envoy visits Brussels synagogue, calls window damage ‘clearly’ antisemitic
07:14
Police order closure of Ashkelon apartment after arrest of four illegal residents
06:53
B’Yachad lawmaker: 26th Knesset can bring ‘new language’ to deal with divisions
06:33
Canada reimposes sanctions on 11 Iranian entities
06:13
Hostage father Tzvika Mor enters Knesset
05:52
Israel warns against swimming with sharks off Hadera coast
05:32
Israeli cyber chief: Iran trying to harness AI for cyberattacks
05:12
Israel, Morocco seek to deepen defense ties during high-level visit
04:51
France to summon Iranian envoy, seek EU sanctions over cyberattack
04:31
Israeli FM: New Knesset may be last chance to end ‘baseless hatred’
04:11
Opposition bloc agrees on Knesset speaker, key committee chairs
03:50
Zamir: Rabin warned against complacency that contributed to Oct. 7 failures
03:30
Rubio won’t say if US shared intel with France on IRGC cyberattack
03:10
Dutch PM to Jews considering leaving Netherlands: ‘This is your home’
02:49
Trump wants US military financing for Israel to end as soon as possible, Rubio says
02:29
Police arrest suspect in Or Yehuda Israeli flag burning
02:09
Rubio: US can inflict ‘tremendous damage’ on ICC
01:48
Board of Peace urges Israel to ‘immediately’ facilitate winter supplies for Gaza
01:28
IDF fires on suspected stone-throwers in Samaria
01:08
Israel’s 26th Knesset to be sworn in
17:31
Trump says Gulf states prefer ‘status quo’ on Iran
14:59
Armed individual attempted to enter Washington shul over weekend
14:53
Rep. Massie files articles of impeachment against Hegseth
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump Vance
JNS TV / The Quad
Iran celebrates Trump’s midterm losses as Vance calls for shift in U.S.-Israel ties
November 10, 2026 04:56 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Kristallnacht eve wasn’t the day to ‘shelter in place’ against antisemites
Jonathan S. Tobin