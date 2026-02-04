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Speaker Johnson defends ‘biblical case’ for border enforcement

“Preserving law and order and securing our borders should not be partisan issues, but matters of common sense,” Rep. Mike Johnson stated.

Mike Johnson
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson speaking at the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., Feb. 20, 2025. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
(Feb. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), speaker of the House of Representatives, defended what he called a “biblical case for border security and immigration enforcement” after the House passed a funding package on Tuesday ending a partial government shutdown.

In a written statement expanding on remarks made after the vote, Johnson said support for a secure national border is consistent with Judeo-Christian teaching and criticized what he described as the selective use of Scripture by advocates of open borders.

“Context is critical,” Johnson stated, citing Leviticus 19:34, often referenced in immigration debates, and arguing that the verse applies to individual believers rather than civil government.

Johnson also argued the biblical nature of borders, using the rebuilding of Jerusalem’s walls under Nehemiah as an example of what he called righteous, defensive action.

“Maintaining a secure border is not an offensive measure, but a wise, defensive one to prevent chaos and safeguard innocent life,” he wrote.

Turning to current policy, Johnson blamed “64 deliberate policy choices and executive orders of the Biden administration” for an “unprecedented humanitarian and national security catastrophe at our open southern border.”

He alleged that more than 10 million illegal aliens have entered the United States since former U.S. President Joe Biden took office, including violent criminals and “more than 300 suspects on the terrorist watchlist,” while drug trafficking and fentanyl deaths have surged.

Johnson also cited federal authority to restrict entry under the U.S. Code, which allows the president to suspend the entry of aliens deemed detrimental to U.S. interests.

“Due in large part to our Judeo-Christian foundations and the deep religious heritage we enjoy in this country, America is the most benevolent nation in the world, by far,” he wrote.

“However, we cannot maintain that strength and generosity if we surrender our own safety and sovereignty,” Johnson stated. “Preserving law and order and securing our borders should not be partisan issues, but matters of common sense.”

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