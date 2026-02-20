Swastikas found etched on portable toilet in New York village park

Two swastikas were discovered etched into a portable toilet at Croton Landing Park in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., on Feb. 15, prompting a police investigation and condemnation from local officials.

The Croton-on-Hudson Police Department said it was notified of the vandalism and launched an on-site investigation into hate-symbol incidents, also alerting the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. The damaged portable toilet was quickly removed and replaced.

The Village Board of Trustees thanked “the individuals who promptly reported this antisemitic incident.”

“We condemn hate symbols and stand with our Jewish neighbors and all those affected by the appearance of the swastikas,” the board stated, adding that Croton-on-Hudson seeks to be “an inclusive and safe place for all people.”