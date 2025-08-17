Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
UK government effort to define Islamophobia reportedly delayed

"Labour wanted a secret 'Islamophobia' consultation, inviting only handpicked groups to take part," a Conservative UK parliamentarian stated. "But we exposed them."

U.S. President Donald Trump announces a U.S.-U.K. trade deal next to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, June 16, 2025. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
(Aug. 16, 2025 / JNS)

An effort by Angela Rayner, deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom, to define Islamophobia has reportedly stalled.

Rayner, who is also the British secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, created a working group last spring to define hatred of Muslims, the Times reported.

“In a move, condemned by critics, the government attempted to limit public input into the plans by circulating the call for evidence to only a limited number of groups,” the London-based paper reported. “But their plans were derailed after Claire Coutinho, the shadow equalities minister, found a link to the online consultation form, and circulated it widely on X and other social media platforms.”

The government then received “thousands” of responses, “all of which now need to be processed and considered, before the working group can provide its recommendations,” the paper reported.

The recommendations were supposed to arrive in August, but are now delayed.

“Labour wanted a secret ‘Islamophobia’ consultation—inviting only handpicked groups to take part,” wrote Nick Timothy, a parliamentarian from the Conservative Party. “But we exposed them and thanks to thousands of you we have them on the run.”

“Let’s keep up the fight for our free speech,” added Timothy, who has defended Israel frequently.

