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Unsealed indictment details ISIS-inspired NYC bomb plot

The eight-count indictment describes written plans in a notebook, dashcam recordings and plans for mass casualties near Gracie Mansion during dueling protests.

Apr. 10, 2026

Unsealed indictment details ISIS-inspired NYC bomb plot

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( Apr. 10, 2026 / JNS )

Federal prosecutors revealed graphic new details in an indictment against two Pennsylvania teens accused of an ISIS-inspired bombing attempt near Gracie Mansion in New York City on March 7 against anti-Muslim protesters and counter-protesters, including alleged step-by-step attack planning, shrapnel-packed explosives and discussions of mass casualties.

According to the eight-count indictment, unsealed in the Southern District of New York this week, Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, packed the improvised explosive devices with triacetone triperoxide (TATP), described as a highly unstable explosive “known as the ‘Mother of Satan’” that is “extremely sensitive to impact, friction and heat.”

FBI agents also searched a storage unit rented by Balat in Pennsylvania and discovered TATP residue, as well as “bomb-making supplies, including a bottle labeled ’12% hydrogen peroxide,’ an ingredient of TATP, syringes, a digital scale, gloves, an open package of nuts and bolts, and glass jars similar in appearance to the ones used to build the devices.”

Also recovered was a notebook with instructions for making explosives, references to “acetone peroxide synthesis” and “TATP explosive,” and warnings that the material becomes more dangerous as it dries. Other pages in the notebook allegedly outlined additional attack concepts, including a vehicle assault targeting festivals, parades, protests and celebrations, along with instructions for producing napalm, according to prosecutors.

Dashcam footage cited in the indictment captured the suspects discussing how to carry out the attack, including how to ignite and throw the bombs and how to flee the scene. “All I know is I want to start terror, bro,” Kayumi said.

According to the indictment, Balat told Kayumi how to deploy the device. “I’m going to say 3, 2, 1, and I’m going to take it out as fast and controlled as possible,” he said, instructing Kayumi to aim at a target’s feet before running. He also described the anticipated impact, saying he had calculated the blast could kill “up to 60 people” if the area was crowded.

Both defendants face multiple terrorism-related charges, including conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction, and providing and attempting to provide material support to ISIS. They face potential life sentences.

The filing also describes statements made after their arrest, including Balat’s written declaration: “I pledge my allegiance to the Islamic State.”

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