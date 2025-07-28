US pastor leaves note at Western Wall

( July 28, 2025 / JNS )

Paula White-Cain, senior adviser to the White House Faith Office, visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Sunday together with her spouse, Jonathan Cain, keyboardist and rhythm guitarist for the rock band Journey.

The evangelical leader and personal spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump over the past three decades received a comprehensive briefing on the historical religious significance of the site to the Jewish people, as a place uniting all religions and peoples, Israel National News reported.

As is customary, White-Cain placed a personal note between the stones of the Wall.

She also wrote a message in the guestbook reserved for special visitors, which read, “I am proud and grateful to be at this most sacred place—surely God has heard our prayers—may there always be peace with Jerusalem,” INN reported.

White-Cain paid a visit to the “Gateway to Heaven” exhibit in the Western Wall Tunnels. The exhibit uses a simulation technology in an near-realistic manner to introduce the audience to the story of the First and Second Temples and to the profound significance of the Western Wall for the Jewish people.

White-Cain was hosted by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, and Mordechai (Soli) Eliav, director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

Both men expressed their deep gratitude for her personal support and for the unwavering support of the Trump administration for the Jewish state.

White-Cain’s visit was organized by Israeli-American businessman Niv Yaakobi, according to Israel Hayom.

The prominent evangelical figure arrived in Israel on Thursday and is expected to stay until July 30.

She is slated to visit the “Gaza Envelope,” including locations attacked during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre, such as the Supernova music festival site near Kibbutz Re’im, Israel Hayom reported.

An in-person meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also expected to take place, alongside professional meetings with Israeli officials aimed at strengthening cooperation between the Christian community and Israel in the fields of tourism, economy and diplomacy.