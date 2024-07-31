JNS Press+
update deskMiddle East

US strikes Iran-aligned militants in Iraq, kills four

U.S. officials said the group had planned to launch drones and threaten American and coalition troops.

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle flies over Iraq on May 5, 2018. Credit: U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook.
(July 31, 2024 / JNS)

The United States bombed a military base south of Baghdad, reportedly used by members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) with loyalty to Iran.

Iraqi police told Reuters that the airstrikes on Tuesday night killed four and wounded four at the location utilized by Iran-aligned armed groups.

In a statement following the bombing, PMF did not say who it regarded as responsible. The organization includes 150,000 fighters and the approval of Iraq, but many militias have Iranian sympathies.

Anonymous U.S. officials told Reuters that the United States had carried out the attack in Musayib, in Babil province, and that stopping potential drone attacks against American and coalition forces had motivated the decision. 

Yehia Rasool, a major general of Iraq’s special forces and spokesman for the military, labeled the bombing—the first known U.S. strike in Iraq since February—a “heinous crime” and “blatant aggression.”

Rasool wrote on X that the attack “resulted in the martyrdom of several service members of our security forces from the Popular Mobilization Forces and the injury of others without any justification for this reckless and irresponsible aggressive act.”

The military spokesman vowed that Iraq “will also seek justice for the fallen heroes and hold those responsible for the attack accountable.”

On Wednesday, Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the State Department, confirmed the attack at the conclusion of a press briefing. 

“U.S. forces carried out a defensive airstrike in Iraq on July 30. These actions were taken to address imminent threats posed to U.S. and coalition forces,” he said. “We have a commitment to the safety and security of our personnel and we will not hesitate to defend our people or hold responsible all who harm our U.S. personnel.”

